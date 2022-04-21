Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Nicaragua coast

No tsunami threat was reported after the quake, and authorities said there was a low likelihood.

A powerful earthquake has struck off the western coast of Nicaragua, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

No tsunami threat was immediately reported following the earthquake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 6.7.

It hit at 1:42am local time (07:42 GMT) on Thursday at a depth of 25.3km (15.7 miles), with the epicentre about 61km (38 miles) from the coastal region of Masachapa, USGS data showed.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.7 – 58 km WSW of Masachapa, Nicaragua https://t.co/QvyuKYpK0C — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 21, 2022

There were no immediate reports of damage, but residents told local broadcaster La Nueva Radio Ya that strong tremors were felt in the capital, Managua.

Meanwhile, the USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage from the tremor.

However, the agency noted that there are structures in the region that are vulnerable to earthquakes.

Earthquakes occur sporadically in Nicaragua.

In 2014, a 6.2 earthquake in western Nicaragua killed at least one person and injured 33 others.

In 1972, an earthquake of the same magnitude hit 48km (30 miles) north of the capital Managua, killing at least 5,000 people and leaving thousands homeless.