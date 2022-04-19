As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 55th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Tuesday, April 19.

Get the latest updates here.

Fighting

Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia has begun the “Battle of Donbas” in the east and a “very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive”.

Ukrainian media reported explosions along the front line with shelling in Marinka, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Air-raid sirens were also going off in main centres near the front.

The United States military expects to start training Ukrainians on using howitzer artillery in the coming days, a senior US defence official said. The first shipments of a new US military aid package have also arrived at Ukraine’s borders.

At least 1,000 civilians are hiding in shelters beneath the vast Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the city council said, adding that Russia was dropping heavy bombs on the Ukrainian-held factory.

Continued Russian shelling means agreed humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens out of Mariupol will not open, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

Russia’s army says it has destroyed a large depot of foreign weapons recently delivered to Ukraine near the western city of Lviv – one of 16 Ukrainian military sites it claims to have hit on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has handed an honourary title to a brigade accused by Ukraine of “war crimes” and mass killings in the town of Bucha.

Refugees

More than 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled their country following the Russian invasion, says the United Nations’ refugee agency.

It says 4,934,415 Ukrainians have now left the country, up more than 65,000 on the previous day.

Diplomacy

US President Joe Biden will hold a call with allies to discuss the crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.

French President Emmanuel Macron says that his dialogue with Putin stalled after mass killings were discovered in Ukraine.

Humanitarian ceasefires between Ukrainian and Russian forces are not on the horizon but may be possible in a couple of weeks, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said.

The United Kingdom will not be looking at how to help Russia, a senior minister said, when asked about the prospect of swapping pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk held by Kyiv for two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces.

Economy