Multiple people shot, unexploded devices found in NYC subway

New York City law enforcement say five people were shot at a Brooklyn subway station, where undetonated devices were found.

Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said.

At least 13 people were reported having been taken to local hospitals by 945am [1345GMT], according to officials at the scene.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station, putting tourniquets on wounds to staunch bleeding.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo said preliminary information indicated two of the victims were in critical condition.

Hundreds of police officers were on the scene, he said “actively” searching for the attacker.

“Officers are actually going through the tracks, walking in the tracks, looking potentially for the shooter or looking for fragments of bullets as well,” Elizondo told Al Jazeera. “This is going to be an ongoing investigation, for many hours, at least initially, not only looking for the shooter that also gathering evidence.”

More than a dozen police and fire vehicles with blue and red lights flashing were on the street outside the station.

Further details were not immediately available.

Local media reported that trains in and out of the station had been stopped, causing major delays and that schools in the area had been put on lockdown, as police searched for a suspect.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately have more details. Adams was at the mayor’s residence Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story, more soon …