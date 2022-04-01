News|Qatar 2022

World Cup draw: Qatar to take on Ecuador in tournament opener

Draw, that took place in Doha on Friday, also pits Iran against USA; Spain will take on Germany in Group E.

world cup draw qatar [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The World Cup to take place from November 21 to December 18 [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 1 Apr 2022

Hosts Qatar were drawn to take on Ecuador in the opening match of the World Cup 2022.

The final draw ceremony took place in Qatar’s capital Doha on Friday with 29 of the 32 teams confirmed already.

The remaining three, winners of the playoffs, will be confirmed by June this year.

The World Cup takes place across eight stadiums in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

In other groups, the United States will face England and Iran in Group B while Spain will take on Germany in a clash of former winners in Group E.

Holders France will meet Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

Group G was one of the toughest, pitting five-times World Cup winners Brazil against Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

The draw came after a 45 minute musical and video show as FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised the event would “simply be the best tournament ever”.

Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands

Group B
England
Iran
United States
Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland

Group D
France
United Arab Emirates/Australia/Peru
Denmark
Tunisia

Group E
Spain
Costa Rica/New Zealand
Germany
Japan

Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia

Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon

Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies