World Cup draw: Qatar to take on Ecuador in tournament opener
Draw, that took place in Doha on Friday, also pits Iran against USA; Spain will take on Germany in Group E.
Hosts Qatar were drawn to take on Ecuador in the opening match of the World Cup 2022.
The final draw ceremony took place in Qatar’s capital Doha on Friday with 29 of the 32 teams confirmed already.
The remaining three, winners of the playoffs, will be confirmed by June this year.
The World Cup takes place across eight stadiums in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.
In other groups, the United States will face England and Iran in Group B while Spain will take on Germany in a clash of former winners in Group E.
Holders France will meet Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.
Group G was one of the toughest, pitting five-times World Cup winners Brazil against Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.
The draw came after a 45 minute musical and video show as FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised the event would “simply be the best tournament ever”.
Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Group B
England
Iran
United States
Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Group D
France
United Arab Emirates/Australia/Peru
Denmark
Tunisia
Group E
Spain
Costa Rica/New Zealand
Germany
Japan
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea