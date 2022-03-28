Oscars 2022: Full list of Academy Award winners

Two viewer-voted categories were added and a streaming service took an Oscar home for the first time.

The 94th Academy Awards was held in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, with deaf family drama “CODA” winning best picture honours, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time.

From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife to a film from Apple TV+ winning an Oscar for best picture, this year’s awards ceremony was packed with action and many firsts.

Here is the full list of winners of the Oscars 2022:

Best picture

CODA

Best Cinematography

Dune

Best Director

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Best actress

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best actor

Will Smith in King Richard

Best supporting actress

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story

Best supporting actor

Troy Kotsur in CODA

Best animated feature film

Encanto

Best documentary feature

Summer of Soul

Best international feature film

Drive My Car from Japan

Best original song

No Time To Die by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Best original music score

Dune

Best original screenplay

Belfast

Best adapted screenplay

CODA

Best short documentary

The Queen of Basketball

Best animated short film

The Windshield Wiper

Best live action short film

The Long Goodbye

Best costume design

Cruella

Best makeup and hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Fan favourite

Army of the Dead

Most cheerworthy moment

The Flash enters the speed force in Zack Synder’s Justice League

Best film editing

Dune

Best production design

Dune

Best visual effects

Dune

Best sound

Dune