Oscars 2022: Full list of Academy Award winners
Two viewer-voted categories were added and a streaming service took an Oscar home for the first time.
The 94th Academy Awards was held in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, with deaf family drama “CODA” winning best picture honours, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time.
From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife to a film from Apple TV+ winning an Oscar for best picture, this year’s awards ceremony was packed with action and many firsts.
Here is the full list of winners of the Oscars 2022:
Best picture
Best Cinematography
Dune
Best Director
Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
Best actress
Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best actor
Will Smith in King Richard
Best supporting actress
Ariana DeBose in West Side Story
Best supporting actor
Troy Kotsur in CODA
Best animated feature film
Encanto
Best documentary feature
Summer of Soul
Best international feature film
Drive My Car from Japan
Best original song
No Time To Die by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Best original music score
Dune
Best original screenplay
Belfast
Best adapted screenplay
CODA
Best short documentary
The Queen of Basketball
Best animated short film
The Windshield Wiper
Best live action short film
The Long Goodbye
Best costume design
Cruella
Best makeup and hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Fan favourite
Army of the Dead
Most cheerworthy moment
The Flash enters the speed force in Zack Synder’s Justice League
Best film editing
Dune
Best production design
Dune
Best visual effects
Dune
Best sound
Dune