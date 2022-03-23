Poland identifies 45 Russian diplomats as suspected spies

Russia says it will retaliate if its diplomats are expelled as Poland’s counter-espionage service is requesting.

Poland’s counter-espionage service ABW has identified 45 Russian diplomats as suspected spies and called on the foreign ministry to expel them, according to its spokesman.

ABW spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn told reporters on Wednesday that the list of suspects had been transferred to the foreign ministry.

“The Internal Security Agency has identified 45 people – officers of Russian secret services and persons associated with them who had diplomatic status in Poland,” Zaryn said.

“The list was forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it includes officers of the special services of the Russian Federation and people cooperating with them … people who conducted intelligence activities against Poland, but also against our allies,” he said.

Zaryn also said the ABW “has detained a Polish national on suspicion of espionage for the Russian secret services”.

“The detainee worked in the archives of Warsaw’s registry office,” he said. “The activity of the suspect posed a threat to both (the) internal and external security of Poland.”

A Polish government spokesman said the Russian ambassador to Warsaw had been summoned to the foreign ministry and decisions on further steps would be announced after the meeting.

Russia’s ambassador to Poland said after the meeting that there was no basis for the accusations, but Poland has “the right to their own decision”.

“They will have to go. This is a sovereign decision by the Polish side and they have the right to their own decision,” Ambassador Sergey Andreev told journalists outside of the foreign ministry.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it will retaliate if its diplomats are expelled from Poland, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.