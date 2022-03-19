Palestinian man shot by police after alleged stabbing attack

Israeli police said they ‘neutralised’ a Palestinian man who had allegedly stabbed an Israeli in Jerusalem.

A Palestinian man has been shot by Israeli forces following an alleged stabbing attack in West Jerusalem, according to police.

A police statement said an Israeli man was stabbed on Saturday by the Palestinian armed with a knife.

Israeli forces opened fire on the attacker and neutralised him, the statement said, without specifying what his condition was.

The Magen David Adom emergency services said the Israeli, in his mid-30s, was lightly injured.

Its spokesman Zaki Heller said the assailant was a Palestinian man who was about 20 years old and was evacuated “in serious condition”.

Police were seen collecting bloodied clothing from the assailant.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in recent months for allegedly attempting to carry out stabbing or car-ramming attacks. Palestinian rights groups, meanwhile, accuse the Israeli forces of deliberately killing Palestinians with no risk to their lives.

Earlier this month, Israeli police shot dead two Palestinian assailants who allegedly stabbed officers in two separate incidents in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, in a move not recognised by most of the international community.