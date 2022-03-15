Senegal begins military operation against Casamance secessionists

The rebellion, which has thrived on perceived marginalisation of the Casamance region, dates back to 1982.

Senegalese authorities have launched a military offensive against fighters allied to the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance, a separatist group in the southern region of the country.

According to a statement on Sunday evening by the military chief of staff, the offensive aims to “destroy all armed gangs conducting criminal activities in the area” and “preserve the integrity of the national territory at all costs”.

“As part of their regalian missions of securing people and property, the armies launched an operation on Sunday, March 13, 2022, whose main objective is to dismantle the bases of the MFDC faction of Salif Sadio”, the statement said.

The mission comes weeks after the death of four Senegalese soldiers and the capture of seven others by the MFDC fighters as both parties fought in the border area with the Gambia.

The MFDC’S rebellion, which has thrived on perceived marginalisation of the region wedged between The Gambia to its north and Guinea-Bissau to the south, dates back to 1982.