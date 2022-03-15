Museveni’s army general son meets Kagame to fix Rwanda relations

Sour relations between Uganda and Rwanda had led to a three-year border closure by Kigali, that ended in January.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame is hosting Ugandan army general Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the neighbours discuss mending bilateral relations.

The meeting was announced in a statement by the Rwandan presidency on Monday.

President Kagame is now meeting with General @mkainerugaba, Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations and Commander of UPDF Land Forces to discuss Rwanda-Uganda relations. pic.twitter.com/5X8MgcO64d — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) March 14, 2022

Kainerugaba, the Ugandan commander of land forces, is the first son of President Yoweri Museveni.

Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, is an erstwhile mentor of Kagame; the Museveni’s career began as a lieutenant in the Kagame’s National Resistance Army (NRA).

But in recent years, relations had soured between the duo, who both fought in Uganda’s bush war of 1981 to 1986, as well as their countries.

Rwandan daily The New Times has reported that Muhoozi, who is also a presidential adviser, visited Kigali in February and agreed to a second visit to “sort out all outstanding issues between Uganda and Rwanda”.

After a long discussion with my uncle, President Kagame, this morning we have agreed that I return to Kigali in the coming days to sort out all outstanding issues between Uganda and Rwanda. pic.twitter.com/99eFIB8ax4 — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) February 28, 2022

The visit took place weeks after Rwanda opened its borders, which had been shut for three years.

Kigali had accused Entebbe of allowing dissidents and armed groups to use parts of the country as a base to plan attacks to destabilise Rwanda.