News Corp says ‘target of persistent cyberattack activity’

The WSJ has reported an investigation showed hackers likely sought to ‘benefit China’s interests’.

Rupert Murdoch owned-News Corp has said that one of its network systems containing sensitive business information, including personal data of its customers and personnel was the “target of persistent cyberattack activity”.

The US media and publishing company made the revelation in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal, which is owned by News Corp, reported on Friday that an investigation by cybersecurity firm Mandiant showed the hackers “likely meant to gather intelligence to benefit China’s interests”. News Corp has not confirmed the report.

The attack, which was discovered on January 20, affected Dow Jones, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, News Corp headquarters and its UK news operations, according to the report.

The newspaper noted that journalists are often targeted in hacking operations in attempts to gain intelligence from sensitive sources.

A person familiar with the matter told the WSJ the company believes the threat is contained and employees are being offered guidance.

The regulatory filing said that “the company has experienced, and expects to continue to be subject to, cybersecurity threats and activity.”

“There is no assurance that cybersecurity threats or activity such as that discovered in January 2022 will not have a material adverse effect in the future,” the company said.

The US has repeatedly accused China of hacking businesses and entities. China has denied the allegations.

On Monday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the Chinese government had become “more brazen” than ever before in its attempts to steal US innovations and launch massive hacking operations.

Wray said there were currently more than 2,000 open investigations into attempts by the Chinese government to steal US “information or technology”.