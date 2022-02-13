Blinken: A diplomatic solution is still possible, but the risk of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine is high.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the risk of Russian military action in Ukraine is high enough to justify the departure of much of the staff at the US embassy in Kyiv, but said a diplomatic solution to the crisis is still possible.

“The diplomatic path remains open. The way for Moscow to show that it wants to pursue that path is simple. It should de-escalate rather than escalate,” Blinken said on Sunday.

A one-hour phone call on Saturday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden ended with no breakthrough.

The White House insists Moscow faces “swift and severe costs” if it pushes ahead with aggression, while the Kremlin has denounced the US’s “peak hysteria” over the Ukraine conflict and has denied it has plans to invade.

Meanwhile, the Australian government temporarily suspended operations at its Kyiv embassy on Sunday as fears of a Russian invasion rise.

10 mins ago (10:36 GMT)

No point in closing Ukraine’s airspace

Ukraine sees no point in closing its airspace, an adviser to Ukrainian president’s chief of staff told Reuters.

“The most important point is that Ukraine itself sees no point in closing the sky. This is nonsense. And, in my opinion, it somewhat resembles a kind of partial blockade,” said Mykhailo Podolyak.

17 mins ago (10:28 GMT)

‘A massive strategic setback’

Speaking to the BBC, US State Department’s Derek Chollet has elaborated on what would be the “swifts and severe costs” for Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine.

The US and its allies would infer “quite considerable” and “crippling” sanctions that would bring “tremendous economic hardship upon the Russians”, Chollet said. An invasion, he told the BBC, would also not deter NATO from boosting its military capacity on its eastern borders.

Such actions would be “a massive strategic setback” for Moscow as it would further isolate it from Europe, while strengthening NATO’s build up. “All things that President Putin does not want,” Chollet added.

45 mins ago (10:00 GMT)

58 mins ago (09:47 GMT)

‘Not tough enough’: British minister

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has compared Western diplomatic efforts to head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine to the appeasement of Nazi Germany ahead of World War II.

Wallace told the Sunday Times that Russian President Putin could send his massed troops into Ukraine “at any time” and suggested unnamed Western countries were not being tough enough with Moscow.

“It may be that he (Putin) just switches off his tanks and we all go home but there is a whiff of Munich in the air from some in the West,” Wallace said.

The 1938 Munich Agreement handed Nazi Germany parts of Czechoslovakia in a failed bid to head off major conflict in Europe.

2 hours ago (08:34 GMT)

Diplomacy ‘doesn’t seem to be going anywhere’: AJ correspondent

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler, reporting from Kyiv, said that after a flurry of diplomacy with Russia’s President Putin speaking to his US and French counterparts, “no real progress seems to have been made”.

“A lot of conversations are happening but there doesn’t seem to be any form of breakthrough. You still have the two sides that are deeply entrenched in their positions,” she said.

Putin told Biden that the US has failed to take Russia’s main concerns such as NATO expansion into account, while Western powers have said Russia has to show signs it is ready to deescalate and solve the crisis diplomatically.

“So it’s a very tense situation and [diplomacy] doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.”

3 hours ago (08:01 GMT)

US staff of OSCE starts pullout from Donetsk: Reuters

A Reuters witness has said that US staff at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe started to withdraw by car from the rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

3 hours ago (07:36 GMT)

Australia suspends operations at Ukraine embassy

The Australian government has temporarily suspended operations at its Kyiv embassy as fears of a Russian invasion rise.

“Given the deteriorating security situation caused by the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, the Government has directed the departure of staff at the Australian Embassy in Kyiv and temporarily suspended operations at our Embassy in Kyiv,” foreign minister Marise Payne said in a Sunday statement.

Payne said that the embassy’s operations would be temporarily moved to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, located further west, near the border with Poland.

3 hours ago (07:22 GMT)

US: The ‘diplomatic path remains open’

Blinken has reiterated that a diplomatic solution remained possible, Moscow de-escalates.

“The diplomatic path remains open. The way for Moscow to show that it wants to pursue that path is simple. It should de-escalate, rather than escalate,” Blinken said.

4 hours ago (07:15 GMT)

Blinken says embassy drawdown prudent given risk of Russian invasion

The US secretary of state says the risk of Russian military action in Ukraine is high enough to justify the departure of much of the staff at the US embassy in Kyiv, which the Department of State announced on Saturday.

“We ordered the departure of most of the Americans still at the US embassy in Kyiv. The risk of Russian military action is high enough and the threat is imminent enough that this is the prudent thing to do,” Blinken told a news conference in Honolulu.

Most embassy staff were ordered to leave Ukraine immediately, with the department saying it appeared increasingly likely that the situation is headed towards “some kind of active conflict”.

