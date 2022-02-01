Bomb blasts target homes of journalist, unionist in Greece

Two separate bomb explosions have targeted a journalist and a unionist in the Greek capital, according to local media.

Unidentified individuals detonated explosive devices on Tuesday morning outside the residences of Greek journalist Dimitris Kambourakis and the head of the country’s police union, Vasilis Doumas, the state-run news agency AMNA reported.

Security camera footage of the attack on the home of Kambourakis shows a hooded and masked figure placing an explosive device made of small cooking gas canisters outside his apartment building in the quiet southern suburb of Argyroupoli at about 2:30am local time (00:30 GMT).

“I was asleep when I heard a crack and a bang. I went outside and the entire door was on fire. One of the canisters had not exploded,” Kambrouakis told Skai television.

At about the same time, a similar homemade bomb went off in the central Athens district of Kypseli, outside the home of Doumas.

In a statement to the news website Kathimerini.gr, Doumas said he believed the assailant or assailants targeted him for his “opinions”.

“The counterargument cannot be in the form of fire and a threat to life,” he said.

The bomb explosions damaged the facades of buildings in both neighbourhoods.

Police have launched investigations into both incidents, AMNA said.