Sterling aims for World Cup return after break-in at family home

Raheem Sterling is said to have asked England’s Football Association (FA) if he can return to Qatar in time for his side’s quarter-final clash against France on Saturday.

The Chelsea and England winger returned to his home in southwest England last Sunday after it was broken into by “armed intruders”, according to the player’s representative.

Surrey police later confirmed they were investigating a report of stolen jewellery and watches but no threats of violence have been reported.

Sterling is said to have been “shaken” by the incident and feared for the safety of his fiancee and three children. Since his return, he has worked on improving security arrangements for his home.

It is understood that on Wednesday he asked the English Football Association to be allowed to return to Qatar. A final decision is expected on Thursday.

Sterling started England’s first two games; a 6-2 win over Iran where he scored, and a goalless draw against the USA. However, he was dropped for their final group match against Wales and was forced to miss their 3-0 victory over Senegal in the last 16 after returning home following the break-in.

Unbeaten England will face current world champions France on Saturday. France brushed aside Poland in the last 16 with Kylian Mbappe bagging a brace, making it five goals in four matches for the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

The quarter-final between England and France will kick off at 10pm (19:00 GMT) on Saturday at the Al Bayt Stadium.