Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 287
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 287th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 7 Dec 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Wednesday, December 7:
Fighting
- Ukraine’s military intelligence chief says Russia has enough high-precision missiles to conduct several more big air attacks on Ukraine before it runs out of stocks.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits troops close to the front lines in the eastern Donbas region to mark the country’s Armed Forces Day.
- Opposition representatives from five Russian regional councils urge President Vladimir Putin to end the partial military mobilisation he announced in September.
- Belarus plans to move military equipment and security forces on Wednesday and Thursday in what it says are checks on its response to possible acts of “terrorism”, the state BelTA news agency reported.
- A third Russian airfield was set ablaze on Tuesday by drone attacks, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometres into Russia with attacks on two air bases.
Energy
- Russia is considering three options, including banning oil sales to some countries and setting maximum discounts at which it would sell its crude, to counter the price cap imposed by Western powers, the Vedomosti daily reports.
- Western powers’ leverage over Russia has increased with their $60-a-barrel price cap on Russian crude oil, a US Treasury official tells the Reuters news agency.
Diplomacy
- US legislators agree to provide Ukraine at least $800m in additional security assistance next year, according to an $858bn defence policy bill unveiled on Tuesday.
- Hungary vetoes an 18-billion-euro ($19bn) loan to Ukraine from the European Union as its row with the bloc over democratic backsliding rumbled on and the other 26 member states delayed a decision on releasing billions of aid to Budapest.
- The US and Russia accuse each other of not being interested in Ukraine peace talks as calls grow at the United Nations for a ceasefire and diplomacy to end the war started by Moscow’s invasion nine months ago.
Source: Reuters