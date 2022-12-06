Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 286
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 286th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 6 Dec 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Tuesday, December 6:
Fighting
- A third Russian airfield is ablaze from a drone attack, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometres deep into Russian airspace with attacks on two Russian air bases.
- A drone struck an airfield in the Russian region of Kursk bordering Ukraine, setting fire to an oil storage tank.
- Russia said three of its military personnel were killed in what it said were Ukrainian drone attacks on two Russian air bases hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines in Ukraine. Kyiv did not directly claim responsibility.
- Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said Russia had enough high-precision missiles to conduct several more big air raids on Ukraine before it runs out of stock.
- Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu said Ukraine was continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deliberately creating the threat of a possible nuclear disaster. Ukraine denies shelling the Russian-controlled facility.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited troops close to the front lines in the eastern Donbas region to mark the country’s Armed Forces Day.
- Russia and Ukraine said they exchanged 60 prisoners of war on each side in the latest of a series of such swaps.
- Opposition representatives from five Russian regional councils sent appeals urging President Vladimir Putin to issue a decree to end the partial military mobilisation he announced in September to boost Moscow’s invasion force in Ukraine.
Energy
- About half the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital will remain without electricity for the coming days after the latest Russian missile attacks on power facilities.
- Ukraine aims to significantly reduce the power deficit caused by the Russian raids by Tuesday evening, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.
- The Biden administration is convening a virtual meeting on Thursday with oil and gas executives to discuss how the United States can support Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
- A letter provided by Russian insurer Ingosstrakh enabled the first oil tanker to sail through Turkish waters in recent days after tougher regulations were imposed by Turkish authorities.
Diplomacy
- Hungary vetoed a $19bn loan to Ukraine from the European Union.
- The European Commission is considering a ban on new investments in Russia’s mining sector as part of sanctions aimed at eroding the Kremlin’s ability to fund its war.
- Russia said it could agree with the US about the need for lasting peace in Ukraine, but played down the prospect of negotiations until it achieves the goals of its “special military operation”.
Source: News Agencies