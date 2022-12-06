News

China bids farewell to former leader Jiang Zemin

China comes to a standstill in Jiang Zemin’s honour, with sirens sounding out across country for three minutes of silence.

People dressed in black line up against a wall opposite a large pile of white flowers left by mourners. Their heads are bowed as they observe three minutes of silence for former Chinese President Jiang Zemin outside his old home in Yangzhou
Mourners at Jiang's old home in eastern Yangzhou left flowers an bowed their heads for the three minute silence [Hector Retamal/AFP]
China is bidding farewell to Jiang Zemin, with sirens blaring out in tribute as people across the country observed three minutes of silence for the former president.

The public memorial service for Jiang, who died last week at the age of 96, began at 10am local (02:00 GMT) on Tuesday in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, with President Xi Jinping and other top leaders attending. The event was broadcast live across the country.

Jiang led China out of isolation after the army crushed student-led pro-democracy protests centred on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth.

A trained engineer and former head of China’s largest city, Shanghai, Jiang was president for a decade until 2003 and led the ruling Communist Party for 13 years until 2002. After taking over from reformist leader Deng Xiaoping, he oversaw the return of Hong Kong from British rule in 1997 and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001.

The ruling Communist Party declared him a “great proletarian revolutionary” and “long-tested Communist fighter”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and others pay their final respects to Jiang Zemin, whose body is draped with a Chinese flag, at a military hospital in Beijing
Chinese President Xi Jinping and others pay their final respects to former leader Jiang Zemin at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing [Li Xueren/Xinhua via Reuters]

“Jiang Zemin was an outstanding leader enjoying high prestige,” read a biography titled “Jiang Zemin’s great, glorious life” published by the official Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

“During his revolutionary career of more than 70 years, he remained unswervingly firm in communist ideals, utterly loyal to the party and the people, and resolutely committed to the cause of the party and the people.”

In Jiang’s hometown of Yangzhou, about 100 people gathered in front of his former residence on Tuesday to observe the silence.

Flags across the country and at Chinese government buildings overseas were at half-mast.

Stock markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen suspended trading for three minutes, as did the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange in Hong Kong. Public entertainment was also suspended, with some online games such as the popular League of Legends announcing a day’s pause.

Jiang died of leukaemia and multiple organ failure on November 30, according to state media.

A Chinese flag at half mast against the Shanghai skyline and a blue sky
Flags were lowered to half mast as China paid tribute to the man some say presided over more tolerant times  [Aly Song/Reuters]

Xi and other top officials paid their respects to Jiang at a ceremony at a military hospital in Beijing before his body was sent for cremation at the Babaoshan cemetery, where many of the country’s top leaders are interred. State broadcaster CCTV showed Xi and others bowing towards Jiang, his trademark heavy-rimmed glasses clearly visible through a glass coffin.

Former leader Hu Jintao — who was escorted out of a top Communist Party meeting in October in a dramatic incident that grabbed global attention — was also pictured at the event.

Al Jazeera’s Patrick Fok, reporting from Hong Kong, described the timing of Jiang’s death as “remarkable”, not only because it comes so soon after that Communist Party Congress — where Xi was appointed as the organisation’s general secretary for an unprecedented third term — but also because it comes days after a wave of protests against the government’s “zero COVID” policy rocked the nation.

Fok said authorities are on high alert across the country, with a heavy police presence reported in Beijing and Shanghai.

Live broadcast shows the memorial for the late former Chinese President Jiang Zemin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
A memorial for Jiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing was broadcast live on television. The characters at the top of the stage read Comrade Jiang Zemin Memorial Service [CCTV via AP]

Jiang’s death has also prompted nostalgia among some Chinese for a time seen as more liberal and tolerant of dissent.

“The Jiang era, while not the most prosperous era, was a more tolerant one,” one user on the Twitter-like social media platform Weibo wrote following his death.

“I have heard many criticisms of him, but the fact that he allowed critical voices to exist shows how he is worthy of praise,” wrote another.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies