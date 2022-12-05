South Africa’s Ramaphosa awaits ANC panel decision on his fate

The case has piled pressure on the president amid heightened tensions within the governing African National Congress.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate could be determined as the executive committee of the governing party meets to discuss allegations he may have committed misconduct and violated the oath of office.

A parliamentary inquiry, which Monday’s executive committee meeting will discuss, relates to findings that large sums of foreign currency were hidden at Ramaphosa’s private game farm and he failed to report the money missing when it was stolen in 2020.

Ramaphosa said on Sunday he would attend the meeting of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) and would accept its decision.

The case, which has piled pressure on the president amid heightened tensions within the governing African National Congress (ANC) party, stems from a police report filed by former national spy boss Arthur Fraser last month. In June, he was heckled in parliament by opposition legislators.

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes. He said the stolen money was the proceeds of the sale of buffaloes and far less than the millions of dollars alleged when the theft came to light in June.

“By lunchtime, depending on where we’ll be on the programme, we will bring the treasurer general to come and do a doorstop with yourselves,” ANC spokesman Pule Mabe told reporters.

Party leaders and supporters of Ramaphosa clad in the colours of the ANC were seen arriving at the meeting on Monday and some supporters sang in his support.

Having received firm backing from his allies within the party, Ramaphosa has vowed to fight on, with his spokesman saying the panel’s findings would be challenged.

Investors fear uncertainty and that any other president could slow down or reverse economic reforms and increase government spending and take on more debt at levels they deem unsustainable.

Despite doubts over Ramaphosa’s integrity, he is still seen by investors at home and abroad as cleaner than any of his rivals.

South Africa’s main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) said it had submitted a motion to dissolve the national assembly and reiterated its call for an early election.

“Parliament’s role is precisely to step up at times such as this… It can only do this by dissolving the National Assembly so that the president can call an early election,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen.

South Africa’s rand was trading stronger on the day, up 1.74 percent as of 08:42 GMT, as expectations that Ramaphosa might resign were quashed.