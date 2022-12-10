At least one killed and several missing after Jersey explosion

Three-story building collapses after a large explosion on the island of Jersey, off the coast of France.

One person has been killed and several others are missing after a large explosion on the island of Jersey’s capital St Helier, off the coast of northern France.

A three-storey building had completely collapsed and a rescue operation was under way, said Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police.

“Tragically we have one confirmed fatality,” Smith said in a video statement on Saturday.

“It is a pretty devastating scene, I regret to say,” he said.

About a dozen residents are still missing after the incident at approximately 4am (04:00 GMT), police chief Smith said, urging people to avoid the area.

Jersey Channel islands explosion pic.twitter.com/KqEUDtyqTo — Daniel Hunt (@just_daniel1411) December 10, 2022

Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road a number of residents are still missing. Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site. Relatives are being contacted by Family Liaison Officers. — Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) December 10, 2022

Smith confirmed that fire services had been called to the property on Friday after residents reported the smell of gas. He did not comment on the cause of the explosion, adding that there will be an investigation.

Jersey is a self-governing island country under British Crown Dependency. It is located near the coast of northwest France with a population of 100,000 people.