Blast kills four in popular southeast Nigerian market – official

The cause of the blast at Onitsha market, one of the largest outdoor markets in West Africa, remains unknown.

At least four people have been killed and a dozen more injured following a blast at a popular market in Nigeria’s southeastern state of Anambra, a witness and official said.

Emeka Umeagbalasi, who heads the civil society group Intersociety and witnessed Tuesday’s incident, said the blast occurred in a section of the market that sells chemicals, leading to a fire that razed some shops while “four people died and scores (were) injured”.

Onitsha South local government area chairman Emeka Orji confirmed the death toll to reporters, adding that at least 12 people were injured during a stampede to leave the market.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

Anambra state police spokesman said the casualty figure was unknown but the situation was under control while the state emergency management agency said it was investigating.

The Onitsha market is one of the largest outdoor markets in West Africa.

Anambra is one of the five states in the southeast of the country where violence, which authorities blame on separatist groups, is rising among youths who cite historical marginalisation.