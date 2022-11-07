Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 257
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 257th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 7 Nov 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Monday, November 7.
Fighting
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned against more potential Russian attacks on his country’s energy infrastructure.
- The mayor of Kyiv warned its residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country’s power infrastructure, which meant having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out.
- The Russian-installed administration in Ukraine’s Kherson region said a number of settlements, including Kherson city, had lost water and power supplies after what it called an act of “sabotage”.
Diplomacy
- US national security adviser Jake Sullivan held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in hopes of reducing the risk the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Economy
- Russia’s Gazprom on Monday said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine, the Reuters news agency reported.
- Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, is suing global commodities trader Glencore for about 117 million euros ($116m) over unpaid oil supplies, the database of Moscow’s Arbitration Court showed.
Source: News Agencies