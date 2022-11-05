At least one killed after tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

Twisters rip through parts of the US states, also injuring dozens and destroying homes and buildings.

At least one person has been killed and dozens injured after tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving homes and buildings demolished.

Tornadoes tore hard in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, McCurtain County, on Friday. The county’s emergency manager, Cody McDaniel, confirmed one death.

A church, medical centre and school were also destroyed in the small town of Idabel.

“There was total destruction on the south and east sides of Idabel,” Steven Carter, an emergency management coordinator for McCurtain County, told the Texarkana Gazette. Carter added some people were still trapped.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said search-and-rescue teams and generators were being sent to the Idabel area, adding flash floods occurred in some areas.

“Praying for Oklahomans impacted by today’s tornadoes,” Stitt tweeted.