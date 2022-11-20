World leaders who attended FIFA Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Arab leaders dominated the list of world leaders who attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Prominent among those who attended were Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a close ally of Qatar, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the presidents of Egypt and Algeria, as well as the United Nations Secretary-General, were also in attendance at the glittering ceremony to open the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Here’s the list of leaders who attended the inauguration: