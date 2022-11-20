World leaders who attended FIFA Qatar World Cup opening ceremony
Arab leaders dominated the list of world leaders who attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.
Published On 20 Nov 2022
Prominent among those who attended were Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a close ally of Qatar, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the presidents of Egypt and Algeria, as well as the United Nations Secretary-General, were also in attendance at the glittering ceremony to open the first World Cup in the Middle East.
Here’s the list of leaders who attended the inauguration:
- King Abdullah II bin Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
- President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune
- President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
- President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas
- President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
- Representative of the Emir of the State of Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah
- Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah II
- Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
- Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
- Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of the Sultanate of Oman and Representative of the Sultan of Oman Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said
- Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon Najib Mikati
- President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall
- President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame
- President of the Republic of Liberia George Weah
- Vice President of the Republic of Ecuador Alfredo Borrero
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
- President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach
- Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Igor Levitin
- Vice President of the Republic of India Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Delcy Eloina Rodriguez
- FIFA President Gianni Infantino
Source: Al Jazeera