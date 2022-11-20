At least five killed in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado

Colorado Springs police said 18 people were injured, but didn’t provide information on the motive.

At least five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, in the US state of Colorado, police said.

“It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we had a shooting at a local club this evening. We got an initial phone call at about 11:57 in the evening [06:57 GMT on Sunday] that there was an active shooting at a local club known as Club Q,” said Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro.

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the Saturday night’s attack, Castro told a news conference.

Club Q, where the attack took place, released a statement on Facebook, saying it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community”.

“Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an “adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs”.

The Colorado Springs Police Department will hold a news conference at 8am (15:00 GMT) to give more details on the incident.

The police were yet to provide information on the motivation behind the attack.

Images from the scene after the shooting showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street near the venue.

In 2016, 50 people were killed, including the assailant, and at least 53 were injured in an attack inside a gay nightclub in the US state of Florida, authorities said, in the worst mass shooting in US history.