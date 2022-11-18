All 32 football kits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

From Argentina to Wales and Qatar, we take a look at the home kits that will be displayed in the FIFA tournament.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is only days away, and with the excitement building, here is a look at the jerseys each country’s players will be wearing as they dazzle (or disappoint) over the next month.

Argentina

Translation: The feeling of a country comes together in this new shirt.

Adidas has kitted out Argentina this year; they have gone for an oceanic theme that matches their traditional blue and white colours, and one that is environmentally conscious: the jersey contains 50 percent ocean plastic from the environmental NGO Parley for the Oceans.

Australia

Nike designed this kit, and according to the manufacturer, sustainability is at its core, with the shirts made of 100 percent recycled polyester.

The design is inspired by the traditional colours of Australia’s ecosystem, while on the front, it displays the shield of the Commonwealth Coat of Arms, framed by an emu and a kangaroo.

“Through the design, we wanted to honour the heritage of Australian football while celebrating the spirit and unlimited energy of the Socceroos,” Nike Pacific vice president, Ashley Reade, said.

Belgium

Red and gold flames are part of this Adidas-designed kit, which is different from the team’s usual black and yellow design. The fire refers to the team’s nickname, the Red Devils.

Brazil

Se liga nos bastidores do ensaio dos jogadores com o novo uniforme da Seleção Brasileira! É com esses mantos que a gente vai em busca do Hexa! 🇧🇷🏆 Assista o vídeo completo em https://t.co/vNlHpHjAOo#VesteAGarra pic.twitter.com/RzizP75kdv — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) August 8, 2022

Translation: Check out the behind-the-scenes of the players’ rehearsal with the new Brazilian team uniform!

What else? Brazil’s Nike-designed home shirt is, of course, their iconic yellow.

“The 2022 Brazilian collection embodies vibrant audacity. This attitude, a balance of national pride and youth culture, is highlighted in the unique onca-pintada [jaguar] knit patterns of the home kit and print on the away kit sleeves,” Nike said.

“The kits also feature hidden symbols, like a discoverable Brazilian flag element on the home kit’s front placket, and a ‘Garra Brasileira’ [Brazilian grit] treatment on the inner back of the shirt, a reference to the nation’s grit and resilience,” it added.

Cameroon

One TEAM ,ONE GOAL …Indomitables ! pic.twitter.com/opXWDGHJBT — Les Lions Indomptables Officiel (@LIndomptables) November 5, 2022

Cameroon once tried to wear a sleeveless shirt at the 2002 World Cup. It was an original idea, but FIFA banned it. This year’s kit (with sleeves) was designed by One All Sports, and the Cameroonian flag inspires the jersey.

Canada

The wait is over for @CanadaSoccerEN 🇨🇦 Can this exciting side continue to shock the sport at the #FIFAWorldCup? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 10, 2022

It is Canada’s first World Cup since 1986, but they have decided to not go with a new kit for the tournament.

“Canada Soccer is on a different kit development cycle,” Nike said. The current design features the traditional red and white colour, and the crease features a maple leaf.

Costa Rica

Designed by New Balance, Costa Rica’s uniform is made from 100 percent recycled polyester. It is a red jersey with blue trimmings.

Croatia

Croatia’s kit for the World Cup was framed around its trademark red-and-white chequered pattern and, according to Nike, is a “modern take” on the traditional design.

Denmark

A team continuing to progress 📈 🇩🇰 Denmark will be a confident side going into the #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 6, 2022

Designed by the sports brand Hummel, Denmark’s home kit is red and minimalist as part of a protest against the tournament being hosted in Qatar.

“At Hummel, we believe that sport should bring people together,” the kit supplier said. “And when it doesn’t, we are eager to speak up and make a statement.”

“That’s also why the new Denmark jerseys for the upcoming World Cup have been designed as a protest against Qatar and its human rights record,” it added.

Hummel, however, was criticised itself, as it manufactures a third of its apparel in China, as well as Pakistan and Bangladesh, where human rights and labour laws have been called into question.

Ecuador

With all this Ecuador news floating about we should probably show these off. The manufactures really went the distance with this two 🤭 Home and away shirts in soon#Ecuador pic.twitter.com/AhVBtyqBDf — Subside Sports (@subsidesports) September 16, 2022

Ecuador‘s kit was designed by Marathon, which has been responsible for Ecuador’s jersey since 1995. The design includes the word “Ecuador”, written in six different languages.

England

All about the details 🔎 pic.twitter.com/3MTyOTFENC — England (@England) September 21, 2022

England’s traditional white home shirt has been coupled with different shades of blue across the shoulders. It was designed by Nike, which said it combines “the iconic Blue Void with youthful patterns”.

France

Keeping the drive alive. Gear up with @fff and Nike FChttps://t.co/218D7m3cTx pic.twitter.com/Xd6GDcjU37 — Nike Football (@nikefootball) September 22, 2022

Nike’s kit for the current World Cup champions France mixes the country’s past and future in what the manufacturer defined as a vision of “the New France”.

“Classic French design cues include a tricolour insert on the short, a jacquard sock and cuff and gold detailing,” Nike said.

Germany

This jersey was manufactured by Adidas, which takes inspiration from the country’s first national football shirt.

According to Adidas, “the jersey captures the spirit of the team, using the colours of the national flag and blurring the ‘D’ of ‘Deutschland’ to reflect the dynamic football played by the squad”.

Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana 🇬🇭 https://t.co/c9fZOrX1tB — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 16, 2022

Ghana’s jersey was manufactured by Puma, displaying the country’s national flag with traditional Ghanaian textile patterns.

Iran

📂 Filed under #FIFAWorldCup album cover inspo 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/tTmhRsUdrk — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 17, 2022

Iran’s kit is predominantly white with red. This tournament, Team Melli has decided to ditch the cheetah, which appeared in 2014 and 2018. The cheetah’s appearance was a way to raise awareness of the Asiatic cheetahs facing the threat of extinction.

Japan

According to Adidas, the Japanese jersey draws inspiration from traditional origami paper folding with a graphical design that conveys speed.

Mexico

🇲🇽 No one has played more games for @miseleccionmxEN than @AGuardado18 👏🤩 El Tri Legend. pic.twitter.com/whDbvRXDtV — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 16, 2022

Designed by Adidas, Mexico‘s jersey displays the headdress of Quetzalcoatl, a deity of the Aztec people, who ruled the area before Spanish colonisation.

“On the back neck, a signoff showing Quetzalcoatl’s head summons spiritual strength,” Adidas said. The jersey is made with 100 percent recycled materials.

Morocco

Global sports company @pumafootball today unveiled the jerseys to be worn by three of Africa's 2022 @FIFAWorldCup representatives – Senegal, Ghana and Morocco. @PUMASouthAfrica LINK: https://t.co/owA70UCMuI pic.twitter.com/NGrKQ9T2Qx — Ryan Cooper (@RyanJCooper8) May 30, 2022

The red home jersey “honours the Atlas Lions class of 1998, and the whole Morocco football teamwear is rooted in the success of the past to help the national team get back to the top”, Puma said, mentioning the 1998 World Cup team who were so unlucky to not progress to the knock-out stages.

This year Morocco asked Adidas to pull the jersey it designed for Algeria’s national football team because it argued that the design depicted a traditional Moroccan mosaic known as zellige.

Netherlands

What else but orange for the Oranje? Designed by Nike, the bold colours are supposed to represent Dutch tradition, while its design emphasises the inclusive mentality across Dutch sport and culture.

Poland

Poland 🇵🇱 2022 World Cup Kit pic.twitter.com/FeWsp0gW0R — GhStandard.com (@GhStandard) September 18, 2022

Poland’s jersey is largely plain with sleeve graphics depicting a white eagle’s feathers, paying homage to Polish sovereignty and unity.

Portugal

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗘𝗡 𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦. ⚡🇵🇹 Senhoras e senhores, estes são os nossos eleitos que vão marcar presença no @FIFAWorldCup ! 🏆 #VesteABandeira It's 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: this is our squad for the @FIFAWorldCup ! 🏆 #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/2LwDfWrVVG — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) November 10, 2022

Portugal’s kit was also designed by Nike, and uses a diagonal line to mimic a flag wrapped around the body.

Qatar

The colours that have been witness to the landmark moments throughout our history 🎨🇶🇦 #AlAnnabi pic.twitter.com/7O95b6zLNE — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) September 15, 2022

The home team, in its first appearance in the World Cup, will be wearing their traditional maroon kits.

“The home kit celebrates Qatar’s 1971 independence with the Desert Maroon and white serrated trim of the national flag,” Nike said. The away kit represents the Qatari coastline.

Saudi Arabia

🇸🇦 @SaudiNT_EN have undergone a major transformation since appearing at the 2018 #FIFAWorldCup. Will the Green Falcons be able to match the heroics of the 1994 generation? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 5, 2022

The green home Saudi Arabia kit is inspired by the national flag, while the mosaic graphic evokes “speed and boldness”.

The shield features a falcon, “a multilingual reference to soccer”, Nike said.

Senegal

Senegal’s kit was manufactured by Puma and its design is predominantly white, while the centre of the design highlights the Senegalese flag. Just a shame that Sadio Mane will not be wearing the shirt this World Cup.

Serbia

Sergej about wearing the captains armband last night. God damm we have the most likeable group of players that are so easy to cheer for. ❤️🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/wOKWQEkWyy — Serbian Football (@SerbianFooty) September 25, 2022

Manufactured by Puma, the World Cup shirt combines a red base with gold accents and trim.

The design was released in August 2022.

South Korea

Translation: Are you ready to cheer with passion🔥? A friendly match of the national football team organised by Hana Bank

🇰🇷v🇮🇸 #Iceland 11.11(Fri) 20:00 Hwaseong Sports Complex 📺TV Chosun, Coupang Play

For South Korea, Nike said they got inspiration from the country’s culture, with the red representing the “fierce mentality of a proud nation”.

Spain

Spain drop their home and away kits for the 2022 World Cup. 🇪🇸 #Spain #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DOX4wVQOKn — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) August 29, 2022

Spain’s red jersey designed by Adidas makes a statement with the team’s famous deep red colour, and references to the flag across the collar and shirt bindings.

Switzerland

Their 12th #FIFAWorldCup campaign 🇨🇭 Can Switzerland find a way back to the knockout stages at #Qatar2022? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 13, 2022

The Swiss team’s home kit for World Cup 2022 has an ombre-effect colour palette. It was designed by Puma.

Tunisia

A new-look Tunisia side hoping to cause a #FIFAWorldCup upset 🇹🇳 All you need to know about the Carthage Eagles 👇 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 7, 2022

Tunisia’s kit was manufactured by Kappa and the red references the history and heritage of the nation.

According to Kappa the kits are meant to be “resistant and breathable”. Expect to see a lot of them in Qatar thanks to the country’s big Tunisian diaspora.

Uruguay

Uruguay’s home kit is a simple design that includes a celeste blue colour with a white collar and mesh cuffs. It was designed by Puma.

United States

USA missed the last World Cup, but they are back with their traditional white home shirt. Their kits feature bold stripes and an “enlarged center crest akin to basketball jerseys”, Nike said.

It also includes double Nike swooshes on the sleeves, which are similar to the ones used on American football jerseys.

Wales

“The Dragon on my shirt is all I need.” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️🔥 The new @adidasfootball Cymru World Cup kit is available now for pre order at @JDOfficial! Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/oB54nZgvdr — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 3, 2022

Wales, or Cymru, are in their first World Cup since 1958. The Adidas-designed Wales 2022 World Cup home jersey has a red colour design and white stripes on the shoulder. It is already a favourite among football fans.