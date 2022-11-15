Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 265
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 265th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 15 Nov 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Tuesday, November 15.
G20 summit
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the G20 summit in a virtual address that now was the time to stop Russia’s war in his country “justly and on the basis of the United Nations Charter and international law”.
G20 leaders are considering a draft resolution in which most members strongly condemn the war in Ukraine, stressing that it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy, reports said.
- In a pre-summit meeting in Indonesia’s Bali city, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that a nuclear war must never be fought as the war in Ukraine continues.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending the G20 summit and has sent the foreign minister instead.
Kherson recapture
- The United States believes Russian troops carried out a relatively orderly withdrawal from Kherson, a senior US military official said, in contrast to some of the more chaotic retreats earlier this year.
- Ukrainian officials said that utility companies were working to restore infrastructure mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in Kherson still without power and water.
- Fighting remains intense in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk and in the south along the Dnieper River, Ukrainian officials said.
- “We are moving forward,” Zelenskyy told reporters in Kherson after addressing troops in front of the administration building in the main square. “We are ready for peace, peace for all our country.”
Diplomacy
- The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution saying Russia is responsible for reparation in Ukraine. The resolution is non-binding, but it has political weight.
- The US has concentrated on Russian military supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 people and 28 entities that it said were part of a network procuring technology to support the invasion of Ukraine.
- The heads of US and Russian intelligence met in Turkey and talked about the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and raised the issue of US prisoners in Russia, a White House official said. The Kremlin confirmed the talks but did not immediately give further details.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies