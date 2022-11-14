Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 264
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 264th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Here is the situation as it stands on Monday, November 14.
The recapture of Kherson
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine’s army last week after Russia pulled out.
- Zelenskyy said investigators had uncovered more than 400 Russian war crimes and found the bodies of servicemen and civilians in the Kherson region.
- Ukrainian officials said utility companies were working to restore critical infrastructure mined by fleeing Russian forces. Most homes in Kherson are still without power and water.
Russia denies its troops intentionally targeted civilians in Ukraine.
Fighting
- The Ukrainian army’s southern command said Russian forces continued to “inflict fire damage on our troops and de-occupied settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro”.
- According to an update by the United Kingdom’s defence ministry, Russia is preparing to reintroduce military training in Russian schools beginning in September 2023.
Diplomacy
- US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said the United States will impose new sanctions on a transnational network of individuals and companies that have been seeking military technologies for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. She spoke on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.
- Russia called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world’s most pressing socioeconomic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It is up to Ukraine to decide when to enter negotiations with Russia, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. “Ukraine will decide what to do. Our duty is to support them,” he said.
