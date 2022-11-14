News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 264

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 264th day, we take a look at the main developments.

A crowd gathers in the Kherson city centre, some wrapped in Ukrainian flags or flying them, looking happy.
Residents celebrate after Russia's retreat from the Ukrainian region of Kherson [File: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Published On 14 Nov 2022

Here is the situation as it stands on Monday, November 14.

The recapture of Kherson

Fighting

  • The Ukrainian army’s southern command said Russian forces continued to “inflict fire damage on our troops and de-occupied settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro”.
  • According to an update by the United Kingdom’s defence ministry, Russia is preparing to reintroduce military training in Russian schools beginning in September 2023.

Diplomacy

  • US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said the United States will impose new sanctions on a transnational network of individuals and companies that have been seeking military technologies for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. She spoke on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.
  • Russia called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world’s most pressing socioeconomic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • It is up to Ukraine to decide when to enter negotiations with Russia, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. “Ukraine will decide what to do. Our duty is to support them,” he said.

Source: News Agencies