Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 263

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 263rd day, we take a look at the main developments.

Ukrainians gather in downtown Kherson to celebrate the recapture of their city [File: Yevhenii Zavhorodnii]
Published On 13 Nov 2022

Here is the situation as it stands on Sunday, November 13.

Fighting

  • Residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson celebrated Russian troops’ withdrawal – one of the biggest military achievements for Kyiv since Moscow invaded nearly nine months ago.
  • Russian forces destroyed critical infrastructure – including communications, water, heat, and electricity – in Kherson before their withdrawal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
  • Ukraine’s National Police chief Ihor Klymenko said 200 officers were at work in the city, setting up checkpoints and documenting evidence of possible war crimes.
  • About 70 percent of the Kherson region remains under Moscow’s control, with Russian troops fortifying their battle lines on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River.
  • Russia said the Ukrainian city of Henichesk, located on the Sea of Azov, is now the Kherson region’s temporary administrative capital.

Diplomacy

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi discussed deepening cooperation on political, trade and economic matters in a phone call.
  • Russia said there was no agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea, repeating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertiliser exports.
  • Turkey is committed to seeking peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. “We are working on how to create a peace corridor here, like we had the grain corridor.”
  • Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen called for unity at the East Asia Summit, telling the gathering – including Russia, China and the United States – that current global tensions have taken a toll on everyone.
  • Renowned British street artist Banksy appears to be behind the artwork that recently appeared on a destroyed building in Ukraine.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies