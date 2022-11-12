Depay and Simons named in Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad

Van Dijk, Depay and Malacia have all been named in the squad, along with uncapped 19-year-old PSV midfielder Simons.

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has been included in the Netherlands’s 26-man squad despite having not played since picking up an injury against Poland in September.

Several other high-profile players have been added to this year’s World Cup squad, including Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Manager Louis Van Gaal also named 19-year-old wonder kid Xavi Simons in his squad. The uncapped midfielder joined Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven from PSG in June and has notched an impressive eight goals in 13 league games.

There will be no place for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek who has made only a handful of appearances for his club this season. Van Gaal, a former Manchester United manager, also left out keeper Jasper Cillessen, who had been part of the Netherlands team that came third in the 2014 World Cup.

The Netherlands team in full:

Goalkeepers

Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)

Andries Noppert (Heerenveen)

Remko Pasveer (Ajax Amsterdam)

Defenders

Nathan Ake (Manchester City)

Daley Blind (Ajax)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale)

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich)

Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United)

Jurrien Timber (Ajax)

Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders

Steven Berghuis (Ajax)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Davy Klaassen (Ajax)

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta Bergamo)

Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo)

Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven)

Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)

Forwards