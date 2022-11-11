Three days after US midterms, where do House, Senate races stand?

Three days after polls closed in the United States midterm elections, neither Democrats nor Republicans had attained enough victories to claim control of either the House of Representatives or the Senate.

Counting was set to continue across the country on Friday, with Republicans closing in on the 218 seats needed to reach what is projected to be a far less than expected majority in the House. By late on Thursday, they had taken 211 seats compared with the Democrats’ 192 in the 435-seat chamber.

The Senate race remained far less certain, with counting continuing in key races in Arizona and Nevada. Some trends from the tally have boosted Democrats’ hopes of winning both races, and thus attaining a 50-seat majority in the 100-seat chamber, where the vice president – in this case Democrat Kamala Harris – breaks ties.

Winning only one of the races in Arizona and Nevada would mean control of the Senate will be decided by a December 6 run-off in Georgia.

Here’s where things currently stand:

Senate

Arizona: Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly appeared to widen his lead over Republican challenger Blake Masters on Thursday to an about 5.6 percentage point margin, but the results of hundreds of thousands yet to be counted mail-in ballots could quickly shrink the difference.

House

Republicans are just seven victories away from claiming control of the House, with outstanding results in Alaska , Arizona , California , Colorado , Maine , Maryland , Nevada , New York , Oregon and Washington .

, , , , , , , , and . California and Arizona : Analysts say Democrats still have the narrowest of paths to taking control, a scenario that would require a near clean sweep of the most competitive remaining races concentrated in California, where 16 races remain uncalled, and Arizona, where three races are outstanding.

and : Analysts say Democrats still have the narrowest of paths to taking control, a scenario that would require a near clean sweep of the most competitive remaining races concentrated in California, where 16 races remain uncalled, and Arizona, where three races are outstanding. Colorado: Incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert, a ferocious supporter of former President Donald Trump and proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, has expanded her lead over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. Some have viewed the unexpectedly close race as a referendum on the electability of the Republican party’s farthest-right members.

