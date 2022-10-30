Man firebombs UK migrant processing centre

Man throws petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a migration centre in Dover before reportedly killing himself.

A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself.

The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, a photographer for the news agency said.

He then drove to a nearby petrol station, tied an improvised noose around his neck, attached it to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, Reuters news agency reported.

Police were unable to confirm reports that the suspect had died and said inquiries are ongoing. Nathalie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, said she was “deeply shocked” by the incident.

Kent police said in an emailed statement that officers in Dover “established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown into a Home Office immigration premises”.

“One minor injury has been reported” and the suspect “has been identified and located”.

Video posted on social media by a GB News journalist showed staff putting out a small fire on the centre’s exterior wall.

Police arrived minutes afterwards and cordoned off the area. The incident came after almost 1,000 migrants arrived in Britain after crossing the Channel on Saturday.