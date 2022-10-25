WhatsApp is down as it suffers major outage across the world

WhatsApp, which has about two billion users worldwide, saw users unable to send and receive texts and videos.

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has stopped working for many users across the world, with users across Asia, India, South Africa and the United Kingdom reporting issues with sending and receiving texts and videos.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages, and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a Meta spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Online platform Downdetector said users reported problems since 07:17 GMT. During this time, users found that they could open the application and access previous conversations but could not send or receive new messages.

According to Downdetector, people in Canada, Colombia, France, India, Israel, Mexico, the UK and other countries are being affected by the problem. The site said the number of people complaining about the outage in the United Kingdom was at 68,000 and 19,000 for Singapore as of about 07:50 GMT.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

Users have taken to social media to complain about the app not working under the hashtags #Whatsapp and #WhatsAppdown.