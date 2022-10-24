Set to become the next prime minister of Britain, Sunak delivered a brief statement at the Conservative Party’s headquarters.

Rishi Sunak has promised to serve the United Kingdom with “integrity and humility” shortly after winning the Conservative Party’s leadership race to become the next prime minister.

Sunak will be the UK’s first leader of colour and the first Hindu to take the top job. At 42, he will also be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years. He replaces Liz Truss, who resigned last week.

Below are highlights from his Sunak’s speech on Monday to fellow Tory MPs at party headquarters:

“I’d like to pay tribute to Liz Truss for her dedicated public service to the country. She has led with dignity and grace for a time of great change and under exceptionally difficult circumstances, both at home and abroad.

“I am humbled and honoured to have the support of my parliamentary colleagues and to be elected as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.

“It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country I owe so much to.

“The United Kingdom is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren.

“I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in, day out to deliver for the British people.”