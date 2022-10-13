Qatari emir, Putin discuss Ukraine, energy markets and World Cup

Meeting between two leaders took place on sidelines of summit in Astana, Kazahastan.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the Ukraine crisis and its effect on energy markets during a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, the emir’s office says.

The two leaders also discussed the conflict’s effect on food security, as well as the situation in Libya, Syria and the Iran nuclear talks, the office said in a statement on Thursday.

“Qatar’s Emir emphasized support for all international and regional efforts to find an immediate peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis and affirmed the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states,” the statement added.

At a United Nations General Assembly vote on Wednesday, gas-rich Qatar was among the 143 countries that backed a resolution condemning Russia’s declared annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Five countries, including Russia, opposed the resolution, while 35 abstained.

Sheikh Tamim thanked Putin for what he said was Russia’s support in organising the upcoming World Cup, due to start in Doha on November 20. He also praised Russia’s hosting of the football tournament’s previous edition four years ago.

“After Russia made a great success in organising the 2018 World Cup, Russian friends have provided great support to Qatar, especially in terms of organisation, with the organising committee of the 2022 World Cup,” the emir said.

“We thank you for this and we are proud of this relationship.”

For his part, Putin wished Qatar success in hosting this year’s event.

“We are also doing everything we can in terms of transferring the experience of preparing for the World Cup, you know this, we just had the opportunity to talk about it with you,” Putin said.

“I would like to wish you success in holding this major event. I’m sure that it will be [a success].”

Neither leader specified how exactly Russia had helped Qatar, the first Arab country to host the World Cup.

One area in which Qatar has followed Russia’s example is by requiring fans to sign up for a mandatory ID, known as a Hayya Card.

Similarly to the Fan ID scheme Russia introduced in 2018, fans use the digital Hayya Cards to enter the country and can only enter a World Cup stadium if they present a card.

Russia reached the World Cup quarterfinals as host in 2018 but is not playing in Qatar after being barred from the qualifying playoffs following its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.