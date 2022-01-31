‘Partygate’ report slams ‘failures of leadership’ in UK

The UK government has published a redacted version of an eagerly awaited report on claims of lockdown-breaking parties at the office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The document was submitted to Downing Street on Monday by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who investigated a series of revelations about boozy get-togethers held while the government told the public to remain socially distanced.

“At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time,” the report said.

