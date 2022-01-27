Russia open but not optimistic over US talks on Ukraine crisis

US rejection of Russian security demands leaves little room for optimism, says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Kremlin has said there was “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis over Ukraine after the United States rejected Russia’s main demands, but that dialogue was still possible.

Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War after Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops on the border of Ukraine.

Russia has denied any plans to invade but last month demanded wide-ranging security guarantees from the West, including assurances Ukraine never be allowed to join the US-led NATO military alliance.

But as expected, the US and the Western alliance firmly rejected any concessions on Moscow’s main points on Wednesday, saying allied deployments of troops and military equipment in Eastern Europe are non-negotiable. The US did outline areas in which some of Russia’s concerns might be addressed, possibly offering a path to de-escalation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that the response from the US – and a similar one from NATO – left “little ground for optimism.” But he added that “there always are prospects for continuing a dialogue, it’s in the interests of both us and the Americans.”

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the US response contained some elements that could lead to “the start of a serious talk on secondary issues”, but emphasised that “the document contains no positive response on the main issue.” Those are Moscow’s demands that NATO not expand and that the alliance refrain from deploying weapons that might threaten Russia.

All eyes are now on President Vladimir Putin, who will decide how Russia will respond amid fears that Europe could again be plunged into war. He had warned of unspecified “military-technical measures” if the West refused to heed the demands.

Biden to meet Germany’s new leader

The White House announced that President Joe Biden and new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss Russian aggression towards Ukraine during a meeting next month in Washington.

The one-on-one meeting will be Scholz’s first Oval Office meeting since he took over leadership of his country in December.

Germany’s refusal to join the US and other NATO members in providing weapons to Ukraine has annoyed some allies and raised questions about Berlin’s resolve in standing up to Russia.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her government is closely coordinating its policy with its allies, and the range of options Berlin will consider in the event of renewed Russian aggression includes action against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The pipeline, which has not begun operation yet, was built to pump natural gas from Russia to Germany, but Berlin has gradually backed away from the project amid growing tensions with Moscow.

Baerbock said that while Germany has refused to supply weapons to Ukraine, it will continue to provide economic support to Kyiv.

Experts said Germany’s position is partly rooted in its history of aggression during the 20th century.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane said the government would pressure Russia by imposing sanctions, and not by providing armaments to Ukraine.

“The German government has said it is prepared to take the consequences of refusing to switch on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline,” Kane said, speaking from Berlin. “It’s going to cost them and the European economy a considerable amount of money. But the view here is that if the Russian gas supply was switched off completely that would also cost the Russian economy $200m a day.”

‘Intricate sequencing from White House’

Biden is set to have a call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later Thursday, according to Zelenskyy’s spokesman.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv had seen the US response before it was delivered to Russia and had no objections. He tweeted it was “important that the US remains in close contact with Ukraine before and after all contacts with Russia”.

On a visit to Denmark, Kuleba emphasised his country’s need to strengthen its defences.

“This crisis is a moment of truth, and this is why we speak about weapons,” he said. “This is why we speak about economic sanctions. This is why we speak about the consolidated position of all of us, so that President Putin sees that there are no weak links in our defensive chain.”

Speaking about the upcoming Biden-Zelenskyy talks, Al Jazeera’s correspondent Alan Fisher said the main discussion points would likely focus on the ongoing diplomatic efforts, which include the continued provision of military to support Ukraine, and the prospects of macro-financing to help Kyiv with the costs of preparing for any possible Russian invasion.

“This is all part of an intricate bit of sequencing coming from the White House,” Fisher said, speaking from Washington, DC.

On Monday, the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is due to arrive in Washington, where he is likely to discuss supplies of gas to Europe’s biggest economy Germany, in case Moscow crosses the border to invade Ukraine.

“And then on February 7, the German chancellor will be at the White House to talk about the common issues that they have,” Fisher said, adding that Ukraine will be high on the list and that Biden would brief Scholz about his talks with the Qatari emir.

War manoeuvres

Amid the tensions, thousands of Ukrainians expressed their resolve to stand up to the Russian pressure under the hashtag #UkrainiansWillResist on Twitter and Facebook.

“No one will force Ukrainians to accept the Kremlin ultimatum,” wrote Andrii Levus, who initiated the campaign.

While the diplomacy sputters on, so too do manoeuvres that have escalated tensions. Russia has launched a series of military drills involving motorised infantry and artillery units in southwestern Russia, warplanes in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, dozens of warships in the Black Sea and the Arctic, and Russian fighter jets and paratroopers in Belarus.

Ukraine’s interior ministry organised training on acting in emergency situations, with an emphasis on dealing with explosives.

NATO said it was bolstering its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, and the US ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert for potential deployment to Europe.

While concerns about a possible Russian attack linger, a separatist conflict simmers in Ukraine. Following the 2014 overthrow of a Kremlin-friendly president in Kyiv, Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backed an armed operation in the country’s eastern industrial heartland. Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has killed more than 14,000 people, and efforts to reach a settlement have stalled.

Since the conflict began, Russia has been accused of sending troops and weapons to the separatists, which it has denied. On Thursday, Peskov would not comment on a proposal from the Kremlin’s main political party, United Russia, which suggested that Moscow respond to the delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine by sending arms to the rebels. He added that Putin is aware of the proposal but had no immediate reaction.