Three fuel trucks exploded and a fire broke out near Abu Dhabi airport in suspected attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

A suspected drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people and started a separate fire at Abu Dhabi’s international airport, police said.

Police in the United Arab Emirates identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani.

“Small flying objects” were found as three petrol tanks exploded in an industrial area and a fire was ignited at the airport, police said, as Houthi rebels announced “military operations” in the UAE.

The UAE which had largely scaled down its military presence in Yemen in 2019, continues to hold sway through the Yemeni forces it armed and trained.

Drone attacks are a hallmark of the Houthis’ assaults on Saudi Arabia, the UAE ally that is leading the coalition fighting for Yemen’s government in the grinding civil war.

Yemen’s conflict has been a catastrophe for millions of its citizens who have fled their homes, with many on the brink of famine, in what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Here are the latest updates:

33 seconds ago (14:13 GMT)

Saudi-led coalition destroys 8 drones headed towards kingdom: state media

The Saudi-led coalition said it had destroyed eight drones launched towards the kingdom, Saudi state media reported.

1 hour ago (13:01 GMT)

Concern for oil market

Principal MENA analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, Torbjorn Soltvedt, said the suspected drone attacks would concern oil market watchers at a time when global powers are trying to salvage a nuclear deal with Iran.

“With negotiators running out of time, the risk of a deterioration in the region’s security climate is rising,” the Reuters news agency quoted him as saying.

1 hour ago (12:49 GMT)

Houthis announce ‘military operation’

The military spokesman of the Houthis said the group had launched a military operation “deep in the UAE”.

More details would be announced in the coming hours, the spokesman added.

“The armed forces announced that they will announce important military operations in the UAE in the coming hours,” tweeted military spokesman Yahya Saree.

2 hours ago (12:34 GMT)

Three dead in UAE suspected drone attack

At least three people have been killed and six others wounded when three oil tankers exploded in Abu Dhabi in a suspected drone attack.

The explosions “resulted in the death of a Pakistani national and two Indian nationals, and six others sustained mild to moderate injuries,” according to state news agency WAM.

2 hours ago (12:33 GMT)

Suspected drones hit UAE

Suspected drones set off an explosion and a fire in Abu Dhabi, as Yemen’s Houthi rebels announced “military operations” in the United Arab Emirates.

“Small flying objects” were found as three petrol tanks exploded in an industrial area and a fire was ignited at the airport, police said.

Unverified footage on social media showed a thick plume of black smoke billowing from what appeared to be the Musaffah area.

The rebels have previously threatened to target Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the gleaming crown jewels of the UAE which last year opened its first nuclear power plant.

The Houthis’ latest statement comes two weeks after they seized a UAE-flagged ship, the Rwabee, off the Yemen coast, and released footage purporting to show military equipment on board.

The UAE said the Rwabee, whose 11 crew are now hostages, was a “civilian cargo vessel” and called the hijacking a “dangerous escalation” in the busy Red Sea shipping route.