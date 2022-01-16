India reports 271,202 daily COVID cases; report says UK is to stop asking fully vaccinated travellers to test on their return.

India has reported its highest daily count of new novel coronavirus infections, with more than 271,000 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, vaccinated travellers will not be asked for COVID-19 tests on their return from holidays starting from next month, according to British daily The Times.

Here are the latest updates on January 16:

3 mins ago (10:09 GMT)

UK Conservative chairman asks Johnson to address culture of staff parties

The British Conservative Party chairman rejected calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign but said he must address the culture within his government that resulted in multiple staff gatherings at his residence during coronavirus lockdowns.

Johnson has apologised for attending a gathering in the garden of his Downing Street residence in May 2020 where staff had been invited to bring their own alcohol at a time when strict rules forbade the public from almost all socialising.

Amid a public backlash at the perception that the government did not follow its own rules during the pandemic, an internal investigation is looking at that party and several others – including two separate parties on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral.

Johnson apologised after a report revealed his staff parties during COVID lockdown times [File: Reuters]

52 mins ago (09:20 GMT)

India daily COVID-19 case count touches eight-month peak

India has reported 271,202 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus, its highest daily count in eight months, taking its total tally to 37.12 million, the federal health ministry said.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 314 to 486,066, the ministry said.

A healthcare worker injects a dose of vaccine to a man in Ahmedabad, India [File: Reuters]

1 hour ago (08:45 GMT)

N Korea train makes first crossing into China since border lockdown: Reports

A North Korean cargo train pulled into a Chinese border town on Sunday, in what would be the first confirmed crossing since anti-coronavirus border lockdowns began, according to media reports.

North Korea has not officially reported any COVID-19 cases and has imposed strict anti-virus measures, including border closures and domestic travel curbs, since the pandemic began in December 2019.

A North Korean freight train crossed the Yalu River railway bridge to arrive in the Chinese town of Dandong on Sunday, Yonhap News Agency said, citing multiple unnamed sources.

2 hours ago (08:10 GMT)

Beijing reports first local Omicron case

The first locally transmitted Omicron case has been detected in the Chinese capital, Beijing, officials said, weeks before the city is due to host the Winter Olympic Games.

State television reported on Saturday that the new COVID infection had been identified as the Omicron strain.

Lab testing found “mutations specific to the Omicron variant” in the person, an official at the city’s disease control authority, Pang Xinghuo, told a news briefing.

3 hours ago (07:40 GMT)

Britain will not require COVID tests for fully vaccinated travellers: Report

Britain’s vaccinated travellers will be able to go on half-term holidays next month without taking COVID-19 tests on their return, The Times reported.

Transport minister Grant Shapps is in favour of ending the testing system for the double-jabbed in time for the February break, the report said.

An announcement on the change in guidance would be made on January 26, the report said.

An announcement on the change in travel guidance in the UK will reportedly be made on January 26 [File: EPA]

3 hours ago (07:00 GMT)

China urges authorities to minimise effects of COVID curbs over Lunar New Year

China’s state planner has urged local governments to minimise the effects from COVID-19 restrictions over the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday to help a rebound in consumption, as rising cases of the Omicron variant threaten economic growth.

“Local governments should avoid simplified, one-size-fits-all … COVID-19 epidemic and control measures (over the holiday) and minimise the impact on the people’s life,” the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

It said low-risk places in China meet the reasonable demand for short trips from urban and rural residents, and urged a step-up in supply of everyday products over the holiday period.