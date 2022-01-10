2021 was the fifth-hottest year on record as emissions surge

The EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service says the last seven years were the warmest ‘by a clear margin’ since records began.

The year 2021 was the world’s fifth hottest on record, while levels of planet-warming carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere hit new highs, European Union scientists have said.

The EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a report on Monday that the last seven years were the world’s warmest “by a clear margin” in records dating back to 1850 and the average global temperature in 2021 was 1.1-1.2C (1.98-2.16F) above 1850-1900 levels.

The hottest years on record were 2020 and 2016.

Countries committed under the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C (2.7F), the level scientists have said would avoid its worst impacts. That would require emissions to roughly halve by 2030, but so far they have charged higher.

The last seven years were the warmest on record, with 2021 5th but with a small margin to 2015 and 2018. See in the video which regions had the largest geographical anomalies for the year. #CopernicusClimate #C3S pic.twitter.com/1sbG5cLdVg — Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) January 10, 2022

As greenhouse gas emissions change the planet’s climate, the long-term warming trend has continued. Climate change exacerbated many of the extreme weather events sweeping the world in 2021, from floods in Europe, China and South Sudan, to wildfires in Siberia and the United States.

“The year 2021 was yet another year of extreme temperatures with the hottest summer in Europe, heatwaves in the Mediterranean, not to mention the unprecedented high temperatures in North America,” CS3 Director Carlo Buontempo revealed.

“These events are a stark reminder of the need to change our ways, take decisive and effective steps toward a sustainable society and work towards reducing net carbon emissions,” Buontempo warned.

Global levels of CO2 and methane, the main greenhouse gases, continued to climb, and both hit record highs in 2021.

Atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4) concentrations have continued to rise in 2021 . This preliminary analysis of satellite data, shows that the methane growth rate was particularly high. For more details, see the video or the link https://t.co/k7OHCjlHP7 #C3S pic.twitter.com/qpcGmOPipo — Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) January 10, 2022

Levels of CO2 in the atmosphere reached 414.3 parts per million in 2021, up by approximately 2.4ppm from 2020, the scientists said.

C3S said levels of methane, a particularly potent greenhouse gas, have jumped in the last two years, but the reasons why are not fully understood.

Emissions of methane range from oil and gas production and farming to natural sources like wetlands.

After a temporary dip in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, provisional data suggest global CO2 emissions rebounded by 4.9 percent in 2021.

New highs in Europe

Last summer was Europe’s hottest on record, CS3 said, following a warm March and unusually cold April that had decimated fruit crops in countries including France and Hungary.

In July and August, a Mediterranean heatwave stoked intense wildfires in countries including Turkey and Greece. Sicily set a new European temperature high of 48.8C (119.84F), a record awaiting official confirmation.

In July, more than 200 people died when torrential rain triggered deadly flooding in western Europe. Scientists concluded that climate change had made the floods at least 20 percent more likely.

In the Glasgow Climate Pact, United Nations members affirmed in November that they want to stop global warming at 1.5 degrees Celcius compared with pre-industrial times. However, climate experts have said that the pact does not go far enough, especially in helping protect vulnerable nations from the effects of global warming.