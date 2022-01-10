Aung San Suu Kyi found guilty over walkie talkie charges: Reports

Aung San Suu Kyi is on trial in nearly a dozen cases and could face more than 100 years if convicted on all counts.

A court in Myanmar has found civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was overthrown in a military coup last February, guilty on charges including the possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, according to reports from the Reuters and AFP news agencies.

The 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner was sentenced to four years in prison, the reports said.

Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained since the generals’ power grab and is on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. She denies all charges.

