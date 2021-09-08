Live
Dozens killed in fire at overcrowded Indonesian prison

Police are investigating cause of blaze at Tangerang jail in which at least 41 people died and more than 70 were hurt.

The family of one of a fire victims mourns outside the prison in Tangerang on Wednesday [Fajrin Raharjo/AFP]
8 Sep 2021

A fire tore through an overcrowded block in a jail in Indonesia’s western Banten province, killing at least 41 people and injuring dozens, a government spokeswoman and media reports said.

The fire, which broke out between 1 to 2am local time (18 to 19:00 GMT) on Wednesday at the Tangerang Prison Block C, has been extinguished and authorities are still evacuating the facility, said Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman of the corrections department of the law and human rights ministry.

Investigators from the fire department said that they are also looking at the defective electrical wiring as a source of the fire.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington, reporting from outside the prison complex, said that at least eight of the more than 70 inmates who were inured are in critical condition with over 90 percent body burns.

Our correspondent said that there may have also been a shortage of fire extinguishers at the scene.

The block housed inmates being held for drug-related offences and had a capacity for 122 people, she said.

Rika did not say how many people were in the facility when the fire broke out but confirmed the jail was overcrowded.

[Translation: A fire hit the Tangerang Penitentiary in Tangerang City, on Wednesday 8 September 2021 in the early hours of the morning. This fire left 72 people injured and 41 people dead.]

Kompas TV showed footage of firefighters trying to put out huge flames from the top of a building.

The broadcaster reported 41 people had died and eight had been seriously injured.

“The initial suspicion is this was because of an electrical short circuit,” police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV, which cited a police report saying that more than 70 people had suffered injuries.

Those who were injured were taken to two hospitals in Tangerang while those who were unharmed were taken to a different facility within the prison complex, according to the Beritasatu news website.

The prison in Tangerang, an industrial and manufacturing hub near the capital Jakarta, housed more than 2,000 inmates, far more than its 600 people capacity, according to government data as of September.

Al Jazeera’s Washington said overcrowding has been an issue in Indonesia prisons for years.

“Human rights activists have long called to rectify the situation,” she added, the justice reforms were also being pushed to reduce the overcapacity.

Source: Al Jazeera, Reuters
