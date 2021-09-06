Opposition forces say the fight will continue, Taliban spokesman says the group has taken control of the last Afghan province.

The Taliban has claimed victory over opposition forces in the last holdout province of Panjshir, completing their takeover of Afghanistan three weeks after capturing Kabul.

“With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war,” chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday.

The anti-Taliban National Resistance Front (NRF), pledged to carry on fighting in Panjshir Valley, saying it is present in “strategic positions” and that “the struggle against the Taliban… will continue”.

The whereabouts of resistance leader Ahmed Massoud and Amrullah Saleh, the former vice president who had joined the resistance after the fall of Kabul, were not immediately known.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has flown to Qatar to discuss the chaotic aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Here are the latest updates:

3 mins ago (08:34 GMT)

Taliban ask former Afghan forces to integrate with new regime

The Taliban called on former members of the Afghan forces to integrate with the new rulers.

“The Afghan forces who were trained in the past 20 years will be asked to rejoin the security departments alongside Taliban members,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference in the capital Kabul.

The spokesman added that any insurgency against their rule would be “hit hard”, after earlier saying they had captured the Panjshir Valley.

“The Islamic Emirate is very sensitive about insurgencies. Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another,” Mujahid said.

2 hours ago (07:05 GMT)

British minister says was wrong on Afghan veterans taking their life

A British junior defence minister says he was wrong when he said some former British soldiers took their own lives in anger over the US-led withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“We’re looking very, very carefully at whether or not it is true that someone has taken their life in the last few days,” James Heappey, a junior defence minister, told BBC TV.

Heappey earlier told Sky News that some British Afghan war veterans had taken their own lives in devastation over the chaotic withdrawal of US-led forces and the Taliban victory. A spokesman for Britain’s defence ministry denied that veterans had taken their own lives due to the withdrawal.

2 hours ago (07:04 GMT)

Taliban claims ‘complete capture’ of Panjshir

The Taliban spokesman says it has taken complete control of Panjshir province, the last area held by resistance forces, as the group cements its control of the country three weeks after taking Kabul.

Meanwhile, the NRF spokesman said the Taliban’s claim of victory was false and opposition forces continued to fight.

Prior to the Taliban’s announcement, the NRF had acknowledged suffering considerable battlefield losses and called for a ceasefire.

Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces take part in military training at Malimah area of Dara district in Panjshir, September 2 [Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP]