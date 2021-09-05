Live
News|Environment

Indigenous leaders push new target to curb Amazon deforestation

Just under 50 percent of Amazon basin is under some form of protection, but advocates say pressure is mounting.

In Brazil, home to 60 percent of the Amazon, deforestation has surged since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019 [File: Bruno Kelly/Reuters]
In Brazil, home to 60 percent of the Amazon, deforestation has surged since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019 [File: Bruno Kelly/Reuters]
5 Sep 2021

Indigenous groups are urging world leaders to back a new target to protect 80 percent of the Amazon basin by 2025, saying bold action is needed to stop deforestation pushing the Earth’s largest rainforest beyond a point of no return.

Amazonian delegates launched their campaign on Sunday at a nine-day conference in Marseille, France, where several thousand officials, scientists and campaigners are laying the groundwork for United Nations talks on biodiversity in the Chinese city of Kunming next year.

“We invite the global community to join us to reverse the destruction of our home and by doing so safeguard the future of the planet,” Jose Gregorio Diaz Mirabal, lead coordinator for COICA, which represents Indigenous groups in nine Amazon-basin nations, told the Reuters news agency.

Just under 50 percent of the Amazon basin is currently under some form of official protection or Indigenous stewardship, according to research published last year. But pressure from ranching, mining and oil exploration is growing.

In Brazil, home to 60 percent of the biome, deforestation has surged since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, reaching a 12-year high last year and drawing an international outcry.

The Amazon basin as a whole has lost 18 percent of its original forest cover while another 17 percent has been degraded, according to a landmark study released in July by the Science Panel for the Amazon, based on research by 200 scientists.

If deforestation reaches 20-25 percent, it could tip the Amazon into a death spiral in which it dries out and becomes savanna, according to Brazilian earth system scientist Carlos Nobre.

The Marseille gathering is the latest World Conservation Congress, an event held every four years by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a forum convening governments, civil society and researchers.

COICA wants the congress to endorse its “Amazonia80x2025” declaration to give the proposal a greater chance of gaining traction in Kunming, where governments are due to discuss targets to protect biodiversity over the next decade.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Senior US officials to visit Gulf to address post-war stresses

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Qatar and will also stop in Germany to see Afghan evacuees [File: Brendan Smialowski/Pool via Reuters]

Fighting rages in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley

Members of National Resistance Front observe by a house near Panjshir Valley, Afghanistan [National Resistance Front Of Afghanistan Handout via REUTERS]

In Pictures: Long road to recovery after hurricane Ida

A man looks at a partially collapsed building in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. [John Locher/AP Photo]

Afghanistan: Panjshir forces claim hundreds of Taliban captured

National Resistance Front personnel install heavy weapons at an outpost in Paryan district in Panjshir province last month [Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP]
Most Read

Guinea in turmoil as soldiers claim they have taken over

According to witnesses, soldiers have been deployed in Conakry [File:AFP]

Canada election: Conservatives under fire over gun control

Conservative Party leader Erin O&#39;Toole faces criticism from rival Liberal Party and gun-control advocates in Canada [Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]

New Zealand tried for years to deport Auckland knife attacker

Ahmed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen appears in the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand, August 7, 2018, after he was found possessing a series of images which depict extreme violence, cruelty, death and graphic war scenes [File: Greg Bowker/New Zealand Herald via AP]

Israel’s ‘alarmist claims’ raise the stakes against Iran

A building damaged at the Natanz facility, one of Iran&#39;s main uranium enrichment plants, after an alleged sabotage attack blamed on Israel [Iran Atomic Organization via AFP]