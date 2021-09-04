Live
News|Social Media

Facebook mistakenly labels Black men ‘primates’

Social media giant founded by Mark Zuckerberg apologises for ‘clearly unacceptable error’ but has previously faced allegations of racial bias.

Facial recognition software has been blasted by civil rights advocates who point out problems with accuracy, particularly it comes to people who are not white [Al Jazeera]
Facial recognition software has been blasted by civil rights advocates who point out problems with accuracy, particularly it comes to people who are not white [Al Jazeera]
4 Sep 2021

Facebook has announced that it disabled its topic recommendation feature after it mistook Black men for “primates” in a video on the social network.

A Facebook spokesperson called it a “clearly unacceptable error” and said the recommendation software involve was taken offline.

“We apologize to anyone who may have seen these offensive recommendations,” Facebook said in response to an AFP inquiry.

“We disabled the entire topic recommendation feature as soon as we realized this was happening so we could investigate the cause and prevent this from happening again.”

Facial recognition software has been blasted by civil rights advocates who point out problems with accuracy, particularly it comes to people who are not white.

Facebook users in recent days who watched a British tabloid video featuring Black men were shown an auto-generated prompt asking if they would like to “keep seeing videos about Primates,” according to the New York Times.

The June 2020 video in question, posted by the Daily Mail, is titled, “White man calls cops on black men at marina.”

While humans are among the many species in the primate family, the video had nothing to do with monkeys, chimpanzees or gorillas.

A screen capture of the recommendation was shared on Twitter by former Facebook content design manager Darci Groves.

“This ‘keep seeing’ prompt is unacceptable,” Groves tweeted, aiming the message at former colleagues at Facebook.

“This is egregious.”

The social media giant founded by Mark Zuckerberg has been facing several controversies in recent years.

In 2020, hundreds of advertisers signed on to the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, organised by social justice groups including the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Free Press, to pressure Facebook to take concrete steps to block hate speech and misinformation, in the wake of the death of a Black man, George Floyd in police custody.

In a 2019 Al Jazeera piece, David A Love, a Philadelphia-based freelance journalist and media studies professor, also alleged that Zuckerberg’s company is willingly “enabling hate groups, white nationalists and far-right extremists”.

Source: AFP, Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Failed China-US climate change talks ‘taking toll on the planet’

The collapse of talks comes at a critical time when the world&#39;s two largest economies are grappling with the deadly consequences of climate change, including the recent deadly flooding in New York, and the torrential rain that hit several Chinese cities in July and August and killed hundreds of people [Branden Eastwood/AFP]

US seen funding Afghan humanitarian aid, but not the Taliban

Afghan women&#39;s rights defenders and civil activists protest to call on the Taliban for the preservation of their achievements and education under the new government, which is expected to be announced soon [Stringer/Reuters]

Probe begins into alleged bribe involving Guatemala’s president

Guatemala&#39;s President Alejandro Giammattei is under investigation for allegedly being paid a bribe [File: Sandra Sebastian/Reuters]

Argentina demands Paraguay investigates deaths of two girls

A sign reading &#39;girls&#39; is seen during a protest over the deaths of María del Carmen Villalba and Liliana Villalba in September 2020 [William Costa/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Residents flee as Taliban intensifies battle to take Panjshir

Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces take part in a military training at Malimah area of Dara district in Panjshir province on September 2, 2021 as the valley remains the last major holdout of anti-Taliban forces. (Photo by Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN / AFP) (AFP)
OPINION

We now feel the consequences of marginalising the Taliban

American diplomat David Donahue listens to an official from Afghanistan&#39;s Taliban government after arriving in Kabul, August 27, 2001 [File: Reuters]

Afghanistan: Taliban to rely on Chinese funds, spokesperson says

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, centre, said the New Silk Road - a Chinese infrastructure initiative - was held in high regard by the Taliban [File: Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

Shia leader Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Saeed al-Hakeem dies in Iraq

Born in Najaf in 1936, al-Hakeem was considered to be among the highest Shia religious authorities in Iraq [File: Haidar Hamdani/AFP]