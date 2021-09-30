Sarah Everard: UK police officer gets life term for rape, murder

Wayne Couzens abducted Sarah Everard on March 3 while she was walking home from a friend’s house in south London.

A British court has handed the police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard a whole life sentence without parole.

Wayne Couzens, 48, abducted Everard on March 3 while she was walking home from a friend’s house in south London. He had pleaded guilty to murder, rape and kidnap.

Thursday’s sentencing at London’s Central Criminal Court means he will never be eligible for release from prison.

Couzens was part of the London Metropolitan Police’s (MET) elite diplomatic protection unit at the time of Everard’s killing.

On Wednesday, at the outset of a two-day hearing, the court heard he had falsely accused Everard of breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules, then handcuffed and arrested her before carrying out his crime. He burned the 33-year-old’s body after killing her.

Judge Adrian Fulford said the case was “devastating, tragic and wholly brutal”.

“There’s no evidence of genuine contrition,” he told Couzens on Thursday.

Everard’s family was in court to see her killer jailed. On Wednesday, they gave emotional statements describing the harrowing impact of her death.

“No punishment that you receive will ever compare to the pain and torture that you have inflicted on us,” her father, Jeremy, told Couzens.

