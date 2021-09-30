Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Taliban

Qatar calls Taliban moves on girls education ‘very disappointing’

In a joint press conference with EU’s Josep Borrell, Sheikh Mohammed called on the Taliban to maintain ‘gains’ made in past years.

Doha has become a key broker in Afghanistan following last month's withdrawal of US forces [Karim Jaafar/AFP]
Doha has become a key broker in Afghanistan following last month's withdrawal of US forces [Karim Jaafar/AFP]
30 Sep 2021

Qatar’s top diplomat says the Taliban’s moves on girls’ education in Afghanistan are “very disappointing” and “a step backwards”, and called on the group’s leadership to look to Doha for how to run an Islamic system.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was referring to, among other things, the Taliban’s refusal to allow Afghan female secondary school students to resume their studies, weeks after the group took power.

He spoke at a news conference on Thursday with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell in Doha.

“The recent actions that we have seen unfortunately in Afghanistan, it has been very disappointing to see some steps being taken backwards,” he said.

Doha has become a key broker in Afghanistan following last month’s withdrawal of US forces, helping to evacuate thousands of foreigners and Afghans, engaging the new Taliban rulers and supporting operations at Kabul airport.

“We need to keep engaging them and urging them not to take such actions, and we have also been trying to demonstrate for the Taliban how Muslim countries can conduct their laws, how they can deal with the women’s issues,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“One of the examples is the State of Qatar, which is a Muslim country; our system is an Islamic system [but] we have women outnumbering men in workforces, in government and in higher education.”

The Taliban has been accused of human rights abuses in recent weeks, including publicly stringing up the bodies of four alleged kidnappers from cranes in Herat last week.

The display of the dead kidnapping suspects, who were killed in a shootout, was the most high-profile public punishment since the Taliban swept to power last month.

It has been seen as a sign the Taliban will adopt fearsome measures similar to their previous rule from 1996 to 2001.

The Taliban follows an extremely strict interpretation of Islamic law that segregates men and women, and have also slashed women’s access to work.

It has been almost two weeks since girls were prevented from going to secondary school, and isolated rallies led by women have broken out across Afghanistan in recent days.

Sheikh Mohammed called on the Taliban to “maintain and preserve the gains made in past years” but warned the international community and “friendly” states not to isolate Afghanistan.

Borrell echoed the Qatari top diplomat, calling “some of the things that have happened in Afghanistan recently … quite disappointing”.

“Let’s hope we can manage to reorient … the Afghan government,” he said adding that he hoped Qatar could use its “strong influence” on the Taliban to encourage the group to improve its treatment of civilians.

EU-Qatar relations

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi, reporting from Doha, said it was “interesting” to see how Qatar has evolved from being a reliable energy partner for the EU to an “equal partner on the international stage to try and solve global problems”.

The EU is likely to “lean on Qatar more and more” as a diplomatic ally and partner, Basravi said.

Since the topic of Afghanistan dominated the talks, it is clear that the EU wants to resolve the Afghan crisis and to “contain a potential displacement of people from leaving the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, the two diplomats discussed other “international topics including the nuclear agreement with Iran,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Borrell said he believes nuclear talks with Iran will resume within an acceptable period of time.

“We continue to work towards a quick resumption of negotiations in Vienna,” he said.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

UAE allows blocked Afghanistan evacuation flight to depart for US

The US and its allies airlifted about 120,000 people out of Afghanistan amid a chaotic withdrawal, but say hundreds of US citizens and permanent residents were left behind [Reuters]

Confusion reigns after China slams door on crypto

Bitcoin miners landed firmly in the crosshairs of Chinese authorities starting this spring [File: Florence Lo/Illustration/Reuters]

Infographic: How the price of petrol has changed (2001-2021)

(Al Jazeera)

Sarah Everard: UK police officer gets life term for rape, murder

Everard’s body was found in woodland in Ashford, Kent, about 60 miles (nearly 100 kilometers) southeast of London, a week after she went missing [File: Metropolitan Police/AFP]
Most Read

UEFA drops disciplinary action against three breakaway clubs

The three clubs are the last, among a total of 12, not to have distanced themselves from a breakaway project that caused uproar in April [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

US general says Afghanistan collapse rooted in Trump-Taliban deal

General Frank McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said the unravelling of the Afghan government accelerated after US troop presence was pushed below 2,500 [File: Manuel Balce Ceneta/ AP]
OPINION

A court just confirmed: To be Dutch is to be white

Mpanzu Bamenga, centre, stands with his legal team and rights activists outside a courtroom at The Hague District court, Netherlands, Wednesday September 22, 2021, after losing a case. A Dutch court ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat equal rights activists immediately vowed to appeal [AP Photo/Mike Corder]

China power cuts, UK petrol woes: Why is there an energy crunch?

&#39;Sorry out of use&#39; signs have become ubiquitous at petrol stations in many parts of the United Kingdom as energy firms fold and panic buyers make a run on dwindling fuel supplies [File: Jason Alden/Bloomberg]