France’s Sarkozy convicted of illegal campaign financing

Verdict comes six months after ex-president was handed a one-year prison sentence for corruption in a separate trial.

A Paris court has found Nicolas Sarkozy, France’s former president, guilty of illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid.

Thursday’s ruling came six months after the 66-year-old was handed a one-year prison sentence for corruption in a separate trial.

Sarkozy was accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($26m) on a re-election bid that he lost to the Socialist Party’s Francois Hollande.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler, reporting from Paris, said the court’s judge had concluded it was “clear that Sarkozy must have known that his campaign team were spending over the legal limit”.

Prosecutors have requested he be handed a six-month prison term, as well as a six-month suspended sentence and a fine of 3,750 euros ($4,354).

Sarkozy, France’s president from 2007 to 2012, will find out his sentence when the court’s judge finishes reading her verdict later on Thursday.

He has vigorously denied wrongdoing and can appeal the decision.

Sarkozy was found guilty on March 1 of corruption and influence peddling in another case. He was sentenced to one year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence in that case but is free pending appeal.

Sarkozy is the second former president in modern France, after Jacques Chirac, to be convicted of corruption.