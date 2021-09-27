State security commissioner says troops came under fire before forcing the assailants to withdraw.

At least 34 people were killed and seven wounded after gunmen attacked a village in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna.

“Unidentified gunmen attacked Madamai village in Kaura … 34 residents have been confirmed dead following the attack. Seven others sustained injuries,” state security commissioner Samuel Aruwan said on Monday, later adding that the attack took place late Sunday.

Troops came under fire before forcing the assailants to withdraw after an intense exchange, he said.

Aruwan added that two suspects were being questioned in connection with the attack.

Also on Sunday, gunmen attacked a church in the Kachia district of Kaduna state.

“A life was lost and some worshippers were seriously injured,” Aruwan said in a separate statement.

Criminal gangs known locally as bandits have terrorised northwest and central Nigeria for years, but they have become more brazen in recent months and the military has renewed operations in the region.

These bandits raid villages, steal cattle, kidnap for ransom and burn houses.

The military began a campaign against them earlier this month and northern states have imposed restrictions on movement and trade as well as a telecoms blackout to try to curb them.