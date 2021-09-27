Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Gun Violence

Nigeria: Deadly attack on village in northwestern state of Kaduna

State security commissioner says troops came under fire before forcing the assailants to withdraw.

27 Sep 2021

At least 34 people were killed and seven wounded after gunmen attacked a village in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna.

“Unidentified gunmen attacked Madamai village in Kaura … 34 residents have been confirmed dead following the attack. Seven others sustained injuries,” state security commissioner Samuel Aruwan said on Monday, later adding that the attack took place late Sunday.

Troops came under fire before forcing the assailants to withdraw after an intense exchange, he said.

Aruwan added that two suspects were being questioned in connection with the attack.

Also on Sunday, gunmen attacked a church in the Kachia district of Kaduna state.

“A life was lost and some worshippers were seriously injured,” Aruwan said in a separate statement.

Criminal gangs known locally as bandits have terrorised northwest and central Nigeria for years, but they have become more brazen in recent months and the military has renewed operations in the region.

These bandits raid villages, steal cattle, kidnap for ransom and burn houses.

The military began a campaign against them earlier this month and northern states have imposed restrictions on movement and trade as well as a telecoms blackout to try to curb them.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

Egg thrown at Macron during food trade fair

In June, Macron was slapped in the face by a man as he was greeting the public in a small town in southeastern France [Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP]

Biden mulls US rival to China’s Belt & Road in Latin America

The White House wants to engage in projects in Latin America with higher environmental and workforce standards than those China is funding, with full transparency for the financial terms, sources tell Bloomberg [File: Johis Alarcon/Bloomberg]

Taliban takes on ISKP, its most serious foe in Afghanistan

Taliban members inspect the site of a blast in Jalalabad [File: AFP]

Instagram pauses plans to develop app for kids under 13

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said the delay in development of Instagram Kids will give Instagram an opportunity to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]
Most Read

‘Up to 90 percent’ of UK petrol pumps dry amid panic buying

Many stations have been forced to announce that they have run out of petrol despite insistences from the government that the UK is not short of fuel [Peter Nicholls/Reuters]

Afghanistan envoy withdraws from UN General Assembly debate

Isaczai has not commented on the withdrawal [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

Photographing Afghanistan: ‘I was looking at a dead man’

Abdul Jalil, an Afghan local police commander, third from left, is seen alongside other fighters during a short lull in a five-hour firefight with the Taliban in Pay-E Moluk village, Panjwayi district, Kandahar, on April 30, 2013. Jalil was killed fighting the Taliban days after this photo was taken [John D McHugh/Al Jazeera]

Serbian troops on heightened alert at Kosovo border

A Kosovo Serb is pictured waving a Serbian flag as he protests against a government ban on entry of vehicles with Serbian registration plates in Jarinje, Kosovo [Laura Hasani/Reuters]