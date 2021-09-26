Skip to Content
Live
News|Weather

Heavy rains as Cyclone Gulab makes landfall in India

Thousands evacuated to storm shelters in the coastal areas of southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh.

India's National Disaster Response Force personnel arrive in preparation for Cyclone Gulab [National Disaster Response Force /AP]
India's National Disaster Response Force personnel arrive in preparation for Cyclone Gulab [National Disaster Response Force /AP]
26 Sep 2021

A cyclone packing strong winds and rains has barrelled into India’s east coast, as tens of thousands of people in three states were evacuated to shelters.

Heavy rains and strong winds were reported along the coast on Sunday evening as the tropical storm over the Bay of Bengal began making landfall, barely four months after another cyclone hit the region, leaving destruction in its wake.

Cloud bands had touched the coastal regions of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh indicating Cyclone Gulab had begun to make landfall, the India Meteorological Department tweeted.

The storm with wind speeds up to 95km/h (59mph) was expected to cross the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh states by midnight (19:30 GMT).

The weather office said very heavy rainfall was expected.

Thousands of people have been moved to storm shelters in the coastal areas of southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh, officials said. Others were advised to avoid rivers and canals and stay at home.

“People have been asked to stay alert, as the high-speed winds can uproot electricity poles, trees, hoardings and the rains can cause sudden overflows in canals and streams,” Andhra Pradesh official G Srijana said.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said seven districts in the state were on high alert and evacuation efforts were under way.

In Andhra Pradesh, some 85,000 families were expected to be moved from low-lying areas to temporary relief shelters.

Rescue teams of disaster relief operations personnel had been deployed across the entire region, National Disaster Response Force chief Satya Pradhan said.

In May, more than a million people were evacuated from their homes along India’s east coast before it was battered by Cyclone Yaas with winds gusting up to 155km/h (96mph) – equivalent to a category two hurricane.

At least 20 people were killed and tens of thousands were displaced in the storm, which caused widespread damage worth more than $2bn in Odisha and West Bengal states and in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Cyclones often form over the Bay of Bengal between April and November, bringing widespread destruction and flooding to Indian coastal areas.

In Andhra Pradesh, some 85,000 families were expected to be moved from low-lying areas to temporary relief shelters [National Disaster Response/AP]
Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Exit polls suggest tight race as voting ends in German election

Tens of millions of voters headed to polling stations on Sunday to determine the country’s next government and the chancellor who will lead it [Michaela Rehle/Reuters]

Lewis Hamilton wins 100th Formula One race

Hamilton has now won the Russian Grand Prix on five of eight occasions [Anton Vaganov/Reuters]

Iceland elects Europe’s first women-majority parliament

Iceland&#39;s PM Katrin Jakobsdottir talks to supporters of her Left-Green Movement at a party event in Reykjavik [File: Tom Little/ AFP]

Palestinian MP Jarrar released from Israeli prison

Jarrar has spent years in Israeli prisons in administrative detention without trial or charge [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Most Read

Lebanon: What life is like in a ‘failed state’

Lebanon is struggling amid a two-year economic crisis that the World Bank has described as among the worst the world has witnessed since the mid-1850s [File: Hassan Ammar/AP]

Erdogan: Turkey could buy more Russian S-400s despite US warnings

The S-400 &#39;Triumph&#39; surface-to-air missile system is seen after its deployment at a military base near Kaliningrad, Russia [File: Vitaly Nevar/Reuters]

Sudan thwarts Ethiopian incursion amid protests in east

Protesters from the Beja tribes in eastern Sudan have been shutting ports and blocking roads to protest against what they describe as poor political and economic conditions in their region [Ibrahim Ishaq/AFP]

Russia says ‘top priority’ to hold Taliban to rights pledges

Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does not reflect &#39;the whole gamut&#39; of Afghan society [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]