Skip to Content
Live
News

Over 100 Ennahdha members resign amid Tunisia’s political crisis

Senior party members cited Ennahdha’s failure to confront what they called an ‘imminent tyrannical danger’.

The then Ennahdha congress president Abdellatif Mekki announces the re-election of Rachid Ghannouchi as party leader on July 16, 2012 [File: Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images]
The then Ennahdha congress president Abdellatif Mekki announces the re-election of Rachid Ghannouchi as party leader on July 16, 2012 [File: Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images]
25 Sep 2021

More than 100 prominent members of Tunisia’s Ennahdha party have resigned in protest against the leadership’s performance, denouncing its inability to form a united front against what they see as President Kais Saied’s attempt to stage a coup.

In a statement on Saturday, 113 senior officials from Tunisia’s largest party announced they resigned over its failure to confront what they called an “imminent tyrannical danger”.

The group blamed Ennahdha for its inability to form a common front to oppose Saied’s power grab, which began with the decision to sack the government and suspend parliament on July 25.

In the latest presidential decree announced on Wednesday, the former law professor strengthened presidential powers at the expense of the government and parliament, ignoring parts of the constitution and altering Tunisia’s political system.

Among the signatories of the Ennahdha statement were eight lawmakers and several former ministers, including former Minister of Health Abdellatif Mekki, who said in a Facebook post that he was deeply saddened by the decision but saw the decision as inevitable.

“I have no choice,” he said. “We must confront the coup for the sake of Tunisia.”

Some Ennahdha officials had called for the resignation of their leader Rached Ghannouchi, the parliament speaker, over the party’s response to the political crisis.

Ennahdha has reiterated that it considered Saied’s decision to suspend parliament and sack the prime minister as “unconstitutional”, but has taken a conciliatory approach, calling on the president to reverse the measures.

Rabeb Aloui, an independent journalist in Tunis, told Al Jazeera that tensions within the party had been brewing for some time.

In September 2020, 100 members of Ennahdha had been against Ghannouchi’s nomination for a third term as leader of the party, which he has dominated since 1991.

“I think this is the biggest crisis that the Ennahdha party has lived,” Aloui said, referring to Saturday’s resignations.

“It was expected since the tensions started one year ago,” Aloui said, adding however that the extent of the mutiny had taken many observers by surprise.

Ennahdha has been the most powerful party in Tunisia since the 2011 revolution, playing a role in backing successive coalition governments.

In the days that followed July 25, Ghannouchi had called on MPs and supporters to stage a sit-in outside parliament denouncing the president’s “coup”. He later moved to a position of containment, rather than opposition, after the turnout had been lower than expected.

The president has claimed his move was necessary to put an end to the government’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis, the country’s economic stagnation, and political infighting.

It was met with jubilation by large swaths of the Tunisian population. Ennahdha party flags were burned and the party offices were targeted in some parts of the country.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Germany set to vote in most unpredictable elections in years

Germany is scheduled to hold federal parliamentary elections on Sunday with little idea who will win [File: Sean Gallup/Getty Images]

Hong Kong: Tiananmen vigil group disbands after police probe

Activists participate in the now-banned annual vigil to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in June 2020 [File: Anthony Wallace/AFP]

Pakistan and India trade angry accusations at the UNGA

Even for Pakistan, which routinely castigates India at the world body, Prime Minister Khan&#39;s speech on to the United Nations General Assembly was strikingly loaded [File: Saiyna Bashir/Reuters]

Rights abuse allegations as displaced Syrians head to gov’t areas

People walk past posters depicting Syria&#39;s President Bashar al-Assad in the district of Al Waer in Homs [File: Omar Sanadiki/Reuters]
Most Read

Flights cancelled after new Canary Islands volcanic eruption

A cloud of smoke and ash is seen as volcanic explosions intensified on the Canary Island of La Palma [Javier Martin/Twitter @javierbre/via Reuters]

Huawei CFO flying back to China after deal with US prosecutors

Speaking to supporters and reporters on the steps of the court afterward, Meng thanked the judge for her &#39;fairness&#39; and talked of how the case had turned her life &#39;upside down&#39; [Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]

UFC’s Jon Jones arrested for domestic violence, vehicle damage

Jones is widely considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, but his UFC career has also been marked by misbehaviour outside the cage [File: Thomas Shea/USA Today via Reuters]

Abbas gives Israel ultimatum to quit Palestinian territory

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech remotely at the UN General Assembly 76th session [John Angelillo/UPI Pool via Reuters]