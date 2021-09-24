Skip to Content
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank: Ministry

Mohammed Ali Khabisa, 27, was shot in the head by Israeli live fire in Beita during protest against illegal Israeli settlements, Palestinian health ministry says.

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Mohammed Khabisah, killed by Israeli forces in Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
24 Sep 2021

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man and wounded several others during confrontations at a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and medics have said.

The ministry said on Friday the victim was hit in the head by live fire in the flashpoint town of Beita, the scene of regular demonstrations against Israeli settlement expansion. He was taken to hospital in the northern West Bank city of Nablus where he died shortly afterwards, the ministry added.

A family member identified the dead man as Mohammed Ali Khabisa, 27.

Another eight Palestinians were wounded by rubber-coated bullets, the Palestinians’ official Wafa news agency reported.

The Israeli military said hundreds of Palestinians had gathered in the area, burning tyres and throwing rocks towards troops at the scene.

“We are aware of reports that a Palestinian was killed. The incident is under investigation,” the military said in a statement, without saying if its troops opened fire.

Beita residents have been demonstrating since May against the wildcat Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar set up nearby without Israeli permission.

The outpost was evacuated in early July but Israeli troops remain stationed there while authorities deliberate on its fate.

If the settlement is approved, its founders will be allowed to take up residence more permanently.

Beita’s residents have pledged to continue their campaign until the army, too, leaves the outpost.

Several protesters have been killed and hundreds wounded in clashes with the Israeli security forces since May.

